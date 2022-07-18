TopLine Credit Union Foundation Raises $47,000 at 6th Lawn Bowling Fundraiser

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Credit Union Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization of local member-owned financial cooperative TopLine Federal Credit Union, raised $47,000 towards a scholarship fund that will help students with costs of higher education at a recent lawn bowling benefit event.
The sixth TopLine Credit Union Foundation charitable event took place at Brookview Golf Course and Lawn Bowling in Golden Valley, Minnesota on Thursday, June 30th, a beautiful warm and sunny day, with over 130 attendees and 51 sponsoring organizations from across the nation coming together to enjoy lawn bowling, networking, live auction, silent auction and raffles, all to benefit a great cause — financial grants for education. Check out the video to see all the fun!
Since the inception of TopLine Credit Union Foundation in 2015, the foundation has awarded over $86,500 to recipients pursing or continuing post-secondary education. In addition, the foundation has granted new young members of TopLine up to a $25 match on initial deposits made into any new youth savings or checking account to encourage saving and personal finance habits. The foundation also supports local and global financial education, and in July 2022 awarded $1,500 in scholarship funds to African Education and Health Initiative (AFEDHI) to support post-secondary educational needs and goals of students in Nigeria.
Thank you to all of our generous individuals, business partners and Minnesota credit unions who came out to support our scholarship fundraising event, we couldn't have done it without their charitable spirit," said Vicki Roscoe Erickson, President, TopLine Credit Union Foundation. "It was a fun day coming together to embrace our credit union values of "people helping people" with the proceeds being awarded to help out with post-secondary education costs."
TopLine Credit Union Foundation was established in 2015 to support our cooperative spirit to connect, care and contribute in the communities we serve with the mission of "working within the community to build a better tomorrow." Donations are accepted year-round, by contacting Foundation@TopLinecu.com, 763-391-9494 or online at www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.
TopLine Federal Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota's 13th largest, with assets of more than $675 million and serves nearly 46,500 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services, as well as auto and home insurance, from its five branch locations — in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul's Como Park — as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Ramsey, Scott or Washington Counties and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn. To learn more about the credit union's foundation, visit https://www.toplinecu.com/foundation.
CONTACT:
Vicki Roscoe Erickson
Senior Vice President, Marketing & Communications, TopLine Federal Credit Union
President, TopLine Federal Credit Union Foundation
verickson@toplinecu.com
763.391.0872
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8c7fd5c3-8c2c-4b53-a123-71505a111102
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.