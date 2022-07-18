Mammography Market Size to Worth Around USD 4.8 Billion by 2030

Ottawa, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global mammography market size was accounted at USD 2.59 billion in 2022. Rising clinical consideration utilizes, a thriving clinical benefits business, and a creating yearning for progressive checking are several the key drivers expected to drive interest for mammography machines later on years. Creating government drives to work on clinical interpretation and raise permission to mammary organ threatening development screening systems are likely going to fuel interest all through the projected period.



Despite these activities, the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) spread out Federal Consolidated Health Centers Programs to additionally foster screening processes in helpfully troubled networks.

Key Takeaways:

By product, U.S. mammography market was estimated at USD 659 million in 2021 and is growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2022 to 2030.

North America accounted largest share of over 42% in 2021.

The breast tomosynthesis technology segment is anticipated to reach at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030.

By technology, the digital mammography innovation segment has contributed 68% revenue share in 2021.

The digital systems product segment has registered 62% revenue share in 2021.

The 3D systems product segment is projected to hit at a 8.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Report Highlights

The digital systems area managed the mammography market and addressed the greatest pay piece of 62% in 2021 and should notice critical advancement over the check period. Rising revenue for precisely further created Breast disease screening systems is one of the central factors expected to drive the market.

In 2021, the digital mammography development segment overpowered the market and addressed the best pay piece of more than 68% owing to the various advantages of the modernized mammography advancement. Mechanical types of progress in the breast dangerous development screening contraptions market are supposed to work on the use and gathering of mechanized mammography.

Regional Snapshot

North America is found to hold a significant portion of the mammography market, and it is normal to show a comparable pattern over the conjecture period, without critical changes. The rising pervasiveness of breast disease and the presence of better medical care framework in the locale are supposed to drive the general development of the market over the estimate period. As per the American Cancer Society, in 2020, an expected 276,480 new instances of obtrusive breast malignant growth have been analyzed among ladies. Moreover, 48,530 instances of in situ breast carcinoma have been analyzed among ladies, and the quantity of breast malignant growth cases is supposed to increment before very long.

Because of the flare-up of COVID-19, the market is supposed to confront a slight mishap attributable to the postpone in determination, drug deficiencies, and others. Nonetheless, as lockdowns and limitations are getting loose, there might be an expansion sought after for mammography administrations. Numerous ladies who had dropped their arrangements or had their visits for mammography administrations deferred are presently ready to finish their tests. The Breast Cancer Research Foundation in the United States has expressed that emergency clinics and offices in many spots are completely ready and safe currently when contrasted with the underlying days of the COVID-19 pandemic. In this manner, it has been empowering ladies to finish their booked outputs with the goal that finding isn't postponed.

Scope of the Report

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.4 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 4.8 Billion CAGR 8.4% from 2022 to 2030 Largest Market North America Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2030 Key Players Hologic, Fujifilm, Siemens Healthcare, Phillips Healthcare, Toshiba Medical Systems, GE Healthcare, Metaltronica, I.M.S. Srl, Koninklijke Philips NV, Gamma Medica, Inc., Konica Minolta,usiness Solutions India Private Limited, Carestream Health, and others.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Extension in geriatric people, proactive drives by clinical consideration relationship to expose issues about early recognizable proof of Breast malignant growth, and upsurge in event speed of Breast disease should drive the market improvement. Furthermore, better reimbursement insurance policies, extended government funding for Breast disease research, and mechanical degrees of progress, for instance, breast tomosynthesis, which aids straightforward acknowledgment of breast dangerous development in ladies with thick breast tissues, fuel the interest for mammography structures.

Restraints

The shortfall of subsidizing instruments, cultural shame, and wellbeing concerns connected with radiation openness can all hinder overall mammography market development. radiation openness dangers and age of bogus positive or negative are supposed to obstruct the market development. Additionally, The COVID 19 episode has impacted the development of the mammography frameworks industry attributable to the lockdown measure in various nations and defer in assembling and creation of wide assortment of X-beam imaging gadgets, and mammography frameworks.

Opportunities

The rising endeavors by different state-run administrations and NGOs to advance mindfulness with respect to early recognition of macrocalcifications in breast tissue may be added to advertise extension. A few critical associations, for example, the National Breast Cancer Foundation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Breast Cancer Organization, are advancing early discovery of mammary organ calcification, which is one of the significant open doors expected to drive interest over the conjecture period.

Challenges

The mammography market is supposed to have difficulties before very long. There are three significant causes behind this, which are as per the following: The introduced base of computerized breast tomosynthesis (DBT) in the United States has started to immerse, mammography gear costs pressure is projected to escalate, and interest and development are projected to be pushed abroad..

Recent Developments

In May 2022, Volpara Health presented refreshed items for its coordinated stage for the conveyance of customized breast care at the SBI/ACR Breast Imaging Symposium 2022. Volpara's AI-driven breast programming apparatuses give mammography quality and detailing, volumetric breast thickness estimations, and disease risk evaluation.

In January 2022, ScreenPoint Medical extended its presence in the United States and in 30 nations overall with the sendoff of Transpara an AI Breast Care framework.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Film Screen Systems

Digital Systems

Analog Systems

Biopsy Systems

3D Systems

Others

By Technology

Breast Tomosynthesis Mammography

CAD Mammography

Digital Mammography





By Modality

Portable

Non-Portable

By End Use

Hospitals

Special Clinics

Diagnosis Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Educational & Research Institutes





By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)





