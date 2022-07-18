Verizon Business' Channel Roadshow Hits Boston

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Business will meet with Channel partners, including Connected Solutions Group, CTS Mobility, Industrial Networking Solutions, Masters Telecom, Mobility CG, and Source Inc. on July 21st at the Verizon Innovation Center in Boston, MA. This stop is part of Verizon's National Elite VAR (Value Added Resellers) Roadshow, where the company is meeting with exclusive channel partners throughout the year. These events consist of roundtable discussions, where partners engage with sales teams across the business to collaborate on solutions for customers in the enterprise, small and medium business and public sector markets.



In making the announcement, Wendy Taccetta, Senior Vice President for Nationwide Small Business, stated, "This national roadshow is the latest example of our unwavering commitment to our partners. There is no substitute for meeting with our partners face to face, talking about our customers' needs and creating tailored solutions together. These events have proven to be extremely productive and valuable experiences for both our sales teams and our valued partners."

The event will be held at Verizon Innovation Center located at 100 Causeway Street in Boston. VP of Channel Enablement, Shannon Calvert, and Director of Channel Sales Enablement, Sarah Marsh, will lead the day's events. VP of Sales for the Eastern region of Verizon Business Midmarkets, Mark Tina, will serve as the keynote speaker.

Upcoming city stops this summer include Salt Lake City, Utah (August) and Roseville, CA (October) and Raleigh, North Carolina, in the fall. Verizon also recently launched a new Partner Recognition Program, designed to celebrate partner accomplishments in key business categories. Partners demonstrating excellence in these categories will have the opportunity to nominate themselves later this year with winners announced in January 2023.

Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

