Global Furniture Market to Reach USD 945.53 Billion by 2030, Outlines a Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

New York, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global furniture market generated USD 637.26 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach USD 945.53 billion by 2030, manifesting a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of key segments based on regions and countries with the help of graphical and tabular formats. In addition, the research profiles and analyzes key market players and outlines driving factors & opportunities.

Explaining each and every aspect in 459 pages and including 382 tables and 358 figures, the report highlights factors and analysis that would help in strengthening the market position in the coming years. In addition, the research outlines the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the furniture market size and strategies adopted by market players in tackling the impact of the pandemic.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 637.26 billion Market Size in 2030 USD 945.53 billion CAGR 4.5% No. of Pages 459 Tables 382 Figures 358 Segments covered Type, Product Type, Material Type, End Use, Distribution Channel, Price Range, and Geography. Drivers Rise of the real estate and hospitality industries Surge in demand for luxury and premium furniture Opportunities The emergence & proliferation of smart furniture with smart city projects Availability of low-cost furniture from countries including China and Vietnam

The research offers an extensive analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global furniture market. This analysis is helpful in determining the factors to be tapped on to increase the market stake. Rise of the real estate and hospitality industries, surge in demand for luxury and premium furniture, and increase in government investments for infrastructural development drive the growth of the market. However, lack of excellent transportation facilities and scarcity of skilled labor restrain the market.

Explaining the opportunities that are present in the furniture industry, the Lead Analyst for the Consumer Goods category at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, "The emergence & proliferation of smart furniture with smart city projects create lucrative opportunities in the coming years. Moreover, availability of low-cost furniture from countries including China and Vietnam offer opportunities for the sustainable growth."

The report analyzes segments and their sub-segments of the global furniture market based on type, product type, material type, end use, distribution channel, price range, and geography. Through tables and figures, each segment and sub-segment is analyzed in the report. Based on report, the type segment is sub-segmented based on RTA and non-RTA. On the basis of product type, the report further classifies the market into beds and mattresses, entertainment units, sofas and armchairs, tables and desks, storage units, and other furniture.

Based on material type, the research sub-segments the market into plastic, melamine, wood, steel, glass, finished foils, wrapped panels, laminates, and lacquered panels. On the basis of end use, the research bifurcates the market into residential and commercial. Based on distribution channel, the report sub-segments the market into home centers, specialty stores, flagships stores, e-commerce, and other distribution channels. The report sub-divides the price range segment into high-end price furniture, medium price range furniture, and low-price range furniture.

Based on geography, the report classifies the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. According to the report, North America contributed to the highest market share based on revenue in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to rise in usage of designer furniture containing new textures along with rise in spending capacity of consumers in real estate in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to attain the highest growth rate in the coming years, owing to surge in investments in home decoration and furniture along with rise in development activities for residential buildings.

.The report analyzes each region and country on the basis of each segment and sub-segment. This will help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining the scenario in different regions and adopt strategies to raise the furniture market share.

The research offers detailed analysis of leading market players based on product portfolio, key strategies adopted, and competitive landscape. Leading players analyzed in the research include Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc., Herman Miller, Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc., Inter Ikea Group, Cymax Group Technologies Ltd., Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Kimball International, Inc., Kohler Company, Hooker Furniture, Steelcase Inc., HNI Corp., Home Depot, Inc., Herman Miller Inc., Bene GmbH, and others.

