New to The Street TV Announces Five Corporate Interviews on its 366th TV Show, Airing on Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, July 18, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's New to The Street TV announces the broadcastings of its nationally syndicated shows tonight, Monday, July 18, 2022, at 10:30 PM PT on Fox Business Network.

New to The Street's 366th TV show features the following five (5) Companies and their representatives:

1). Cryptocurrency – Vegan Rob's T oken ($VRT ) interview with Mr. Harry Erlich, President, and Mr. Nick Dazed, Project Advisor and Founder of "Tigerqueen."

2). "Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs Segment" – Swank , A Posh Boutique's interview with Ebony Swank, CEO/Founder.

3). Sekur Private Data, Ltd.'s SWISF SKUR GDT interview with Alain Ghiai, CEO.

4). "Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs Segment" – Kate McKay, LLC's interview with Kate McKay, CEO/Founder.

5). Cryptocurrency- Interview with Abraham Muheize , NFT/Web 3.0 (W3) Expert.

Tonight, New to The Street TV's Business Anchor Monica Malpass welcomes Vegan Rob's Tok e n ($VR T ). Mr. Harry Erlich, President at Vegan Rob's Token, and Mr. Nick Dazed, Project Advisor and Founder of "Tigerqueen," talk on-set at the Nasdaq Marketpalce about harnessing the power of Web 3.0 ecosystems in the snack food industry. Harry has sold snack foods nationally to consumers for the last ten years. He introduced his mission to leverage the millions of his brand followers to Vegan Rob's blockchain ecosystem. Using the $VRT token, Harry wants to bring meaningful changes to millions in the USA and globally who suffer from hunger and food shortages. With the slogans "FEED The World" and "FEED The Children," each sale of snack foods using the $VRT token, a percentage of those sales is allocated to a charitable wallet which contributes to organizations assisting those starving. Nick describes how "Tigerqueen" similarly provided a tokenization process, giving 2% back to animal rescue organizations. Also, Nick sees the blockchain as a valuable tool that allows for transparency and accountability, ensuring that the blockchain community ecosystem is fully engaged and educated on snack food products and charitable contributions. Harry describes Vegan Rob's "Road Map" with its main objective based on its mission to feed the hungry. They are working on the Metaverse project that, when complete, end-users can enter a VR (Virtual Reality) supermarket and purchase products shipped to real locations. Vegan Rob's future is exciting as Erlich and Nick work together to bridge blockchain technology with snack food sales and distribution, focusing on assisting starving people worldwide. $VRT token purchases are available on the Company's website. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Vegan Rob's Token - https://veganrobstoken.com/index.html.

On New to The Street TV tonight ,filmed at the Nasdaq Marketplace studio, the "Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs - Segment,", interviews Ebony Swank, CEO/Found at Swank, A Posh Boutique ("Swank"). TV Hosts Jane King and Rhonda Swan talk with Ebony and learns and understand how Swank became a successful online and retail business. Starting with only a $12,000 investment, Ebony grew Swank's revenues to around $40M. Based in Detroit, Michigan, Swank specializes in women's clothing fashions that cater to all sizes and ethnicities. Ebony took a personal look at each customer to determine what influences their buying habits. Customer information became key to understanding which products would excite her demographic – all women. Swank has an impressive social media marketing footprint, with 30% of sales created organically. Another successful marketing tool is to show women how a particular piece of clothing fits; Ebony created media showing women of all different shapes and sizes trying on clothing brands. A woman seeing another woman try on clothes can help them determine if an outfit will fit and look good on them, too. A big seller is Swank's jeans , produced in China, with the highest possible quality, priced reasonably; this brings customers into the retail and online boutique. These jean sales enabled Swank to retain customers who purchase other fashion offerings . Ebony would like to grow the Swank, A Posh Boutique brand into international markets. As a woman entrepreneur, Ebony and her Company, Swank, A Posh Boutique, is a beautiful example of success. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Swank, A Posh Boutique - https://shopswankaposh.com/ .

Tonight New to The Street TV airs the in-studio interview at the Nasdaq Marketplace with Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur Private Data, Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT. TV Host Jane King and Alain discuss ongoing and upcoming hack attempts domestically and internationally. Russia targets cyberattacks on any ally that is helping Ukraine defend its war efforts. Similarly, China is a hack-state with continuous attempts on US businesses, governmental agencies, and divisions. With US elections forthcoming in November 2022, internal efforts from both political parties continue to find out each other's political strategies, with ramped-up efforts to hack and spread stolen information. IT professionals worldwide continue to handle cyberwar activities, but the industry needs more help to stop the hacks. A solution is the Sekur products which provide encrypted SekurMail/SekurMessenger. The SekurMail email application (app) is now available with no configuration. For a $7.00 monthly subscription , end-users get unbridled protections, and receivers who are not subscribers enjoy the same Sekur send/receive encryption. Business accounts and email domain migration is also available as a Sekur product. Sekur Private Data, Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – http://www.Sekur.com .

Another "Unstoppable Women Entrepreneurs - Segment" airs on tonight's New to The Street TV, the interview with Kate McKay, CEO/Founder at Kate McKay, LLCay, LLC. In studio at the Nasdaq Marketplace, Kate talks to TV Hosts Jane King and Rhonda Swan about her success as a results-oriented, certified high-performance coach. The Company works with many CEOs and other successful individuals to help them achieve better self-worth, creating better home lives and business operations. Scientifically backed statistics enable Kate McKay and her Company the ability to help individuals and their businesses thrive. Kate explains that one's personal and business lives need to be in tandem or a successful outcome is limited, competency and confidences go together. As a successful author , her most recent book: Claim Your Inner Warrior , is about men's mental health and how men need to embrace their emotions. After the tragic death of her son, Kate explains that the book's inspiration is from how men handle grieving and embrace and validate these emotions. Kate's business focuses on men and teaches confidence with a regiment of positive thinking and energy. Kate is a successful woman entrepreneur whose acumen enabled her to develop programs to help coach men succeed. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Kate Mckay, LLC - https://www.kate-mckay.com/

Tonight, New to The Street TV airs the Nasdaq Marketplace in-studio interview with NFT and Web 3.0 (W3) expert Abraham Muheize. Talking with TV Host Jane King, Abraham talks about "HOW" an NFT can work with all types of businesses. As a new technological platform that continues to grow, the NFT space makes a lot of sense for a conventional business to migrate themselves to the new Web 3.0 platform. The NFT is fast becoming a significant business structure for many companies, creating an ecosystem of community holders. Each NFT holder works together to build up and support a Company's NFT, which can move the price of an NFTs value upwardly. Abraham assists companies looking to enter the NFT space, and his developers and creative talents can make the process not seem confusing or complicated. Abraham owned a Basketball team, San Diego Kings, where he learned community support was necessary to build a thriving fan base. His slogan: "Win in the Community Before Winning in the Gym works now for his NFT business. The same concept works with the NFT community ecosystem, where everyone can interact to ensure success. NFT managers and holders can meet on "Twitter Spaces" or "Club House" social media rooms to discuss operational issues, trends, social events, and other topics. Any company looking to venture into the W3 NFT space needs a comprehensive "Road Map" which can ensure a successful NFT platform launch; contact Abraham to learn more about the NFT process. The on-screen QR code is available during the show to download more info or visit Abraham Muheize on Twitter - https://twitter.com/AbrahamMuheize and https://twitter.com/PictureDayNFT .

About Vegan Rob's Token ($VRT):

Vegan Rob's Token ($VRT) is a cryptocurrency developed by the Vegan Rob's Snacks brand, which is a maker of chips and puffs sold nationwide. The Vegan Rob's Token cryptocurrency project is a brand pursuit of the Vegan Rob's Snacks company to tackle the world hunger issue. The team lives to get healthy vegan snacks to the public. It looks to improve the world by providing access, investing energy, and infusing crypto/blockchain technologies into a solution for the monumental food crises across the globe. Vegan Rob's asks you to come along with them on their journey towards improving the world.

About Swank, A Posh Boutique :

Swank, A Posh Boutique ("Swank") is a retail fashion and clothing business with a unique line of clothing styles to fit women of all shapes and sizes. Based in Detroit, Michigan, the Company continues to look for new fashion product lines to meet its customers' style preferences. Swank wants the customer to look good, feel good, and help them create individual personal styles. Consumer confidence is the most important which drives Swank to offer clothing that fits all types of women - https://shopswankaposh.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT:

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. SWISF SKUR GDT is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes encrypted emails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, and document management products. The Company sells and serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide through approved wholesalers, distributors, and telecommunications companies. Contact Sekur Private Data, Ltd. at corporate@globexdatagroup.com or visit https://www.sekurprivatedata.com and https://www.sekur.com .

About Kate McKay, LLC :

Kate McKay, LLC is a science-backed, results-oriented, Certified High-Performance Coaching (HPC) company that focuses on empowering questions, developing supportive habits, creating a success-driven mindset, and use of specific outcome-based tools to help clients achieve their next pinnacle of success in all areas: personal, professional, family, team, or business. The Company offers a twelve-week course where High-Performance Coaching provides the framework and support to attain heightened and sustained levels of clarity, performance, and a more profound sense of meaning and fulfillment. The most successful people in every area of life and work have developed a command in five areas: Clarity, Energy, Courage, Productivity, and Influence. Kate McKay, LLC shows how to put ideas directly into action while supporting a client, holding the client accountable, and coaching each client to success – https://www.kate-mckay.com/ .

About Abarham Muheize :

Abrarham Muheize is an expert in NFT tokenization and Web 3.0 technology. He seeks to help any company create an NFT that meets or complements its current operations. If you want to learn more about the growing NFT marketplace and community ecosystems, Abraham will navigate you and show how an NFT tokenization works within a business - https://twitter.com/AbrahamMuheize and https://twitter.com/PictureDayNFT .

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands, "New to The Street" and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The paid-for-TV programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax TV broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Sundays at 10 -11 AM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

