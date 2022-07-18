AB Lighting to Exhibit at CannaCon Midwest Detroit Cannabis Expo

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AB Lighting – a U.S.-based premier LED grow light provider – today announces its attendance at CannaCon Midwest Detroit Cannabis Expo on July 22-23. AB Lighting will display its high-quality LED grow lights and meet with potential partners during the show.



AB Lighting is backed by roughly 30 years of R&D and works with a highly experienced manufacturer to bring the best performing grow lights to growers. AB Lighting's grow lights are best-in-class products backed by third-party testing to help growers grow products faster and produce a higher quality of product for sales.

"About 70% of new cannabis grow installations are LED. There is a high demand for quality lighting at a competitive price, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution for cannabis growers," said Mark Honeycutt, CEO of AB Lighting. "Tradeshows like the CannaCon Midwest Detroit Cannabis Expo allow us to connect with growers who have projects of all shapes and sizes and help find them the best solution to accommodate their growing needs."

AB Lighting offers an extensive line of grow lights made for both indoor cultivation and greenhouse supplemental. All of AB Lighting's grow lights can be used as a 1-to-1 replacement for HPS solutions and are ideal for different stages of cannabis growth depending on growers' needs.

AB Lighting's full line of grow lights for cannabis includes:

AB520: A top lighting solution designed for indoor cannabis cultivation. Designed mainly for the veg room but can also be used in the mother room. It has a PPF of 1200-1300 umol/s, 520W input power, 0-10V dimming and a lifespan of over 50,000 hours.

Due to popular demand from customers, AB Lighting has recently expanded its capabilities to include vegetable production. Last week, AB Lighting unveiled the newest additions to its line of grow lights – the AB330 and AB660. Made for commercial vegetable growers and designed for greenhouse supplemental lighting and greenhouse cultivation, the AB330 and AB660 will help growers achieve higher yields by producing more product at a faster rate.

Find AB Lighting at CannaCon Detroit, July 22-23, 2022, at booth #408 .

To purchase AB Lighting LED fixtures or to learn more about AB Lighting and its premium grow lights, visit www.ablighting.com.

Find photos of the products here.

About AB Lighting

AB Lighting provides the best-in-class products when it comes to horticultural lighting. AB Lighting's LED grow light fixtures are backed by science to help cannabis growers reach a higher yield for both indoor and greenhouse environments. Culminating over 30 years of research and development, 50+ tested spectrums, 100+ tested crops and 30+ fixture industrial designs, AB Lighting is bringing to market the best performing LED lights at the best value. For more information on AB Lighting, visit www.ablighting.com.

Media Contact

Hannah Young

Uproar PR for AB Lighting

Hyoung@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102