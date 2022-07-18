Dresner Advisory Services Publishes Inaugural Master Data Management Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2022 Master Data Management Market Study, the newest title in its Wisdom of Crowds series of research.



Master data management (MDM) is a technology-enabled discipline in which business and information technology (IT) collaborate to ensure the uniformity, accuracy, stewardship, semantic consistency, and accountability of an enterprise's official shared master data assets. The inaugural Master Data Management Market Study examines market requirements and priorities, providing an analysis of the current MDM perceptions, use, and intentions.

"We've been collecting data on technology use and priorities for over a dozen years, which gives us a unique understanding of the challenges and needs organizations face," said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory. "Our end user community has indicated that MDM continues to be important to their organizations, and we are excited to offer this new market study to our readership."

According to the study, MDM ranks 17th among the 51 technologies and initiatives that Dresner Advisory studies and ranks. More than 61 percent of respondents indicate that MDM is critical or very important to their organization. The report notes high correlation between the importance of MDM and measures of business intelligence success, notably data leadership and data literacy.

"Respondents across organizations of all sizes strongly indicate MDM use plans to increase over the next 12 months," said Michael Moran, research director at Dresner Advisory. "As MDM feeds into the analytical data infrastructure pipeline, it remains a significant area of research for those building and expanding their BI and analytics programs."

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

