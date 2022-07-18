Thomas M. Ihrig Promoted to Senior Vice President, Legacy Energy

WARRENTON, Va., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Energy announced today the promotion of Thomas M. Ihrig to Senior Vice President.
"Tom Ihrig has been integral to Legacy Energy's success. He has a deep understanding of the regulations, policies and market dynamics that affect energy markets on a national and regional level. Tom's enthusiasm and commitment to his clients is evident to anyone who knows him. Tom is a leader, and everyone at Legacy benefits from his insights," says Michael Housley, President of Legacy Energy.
Legacy Energy is a diversified energy management company with offices in Virginia and Michigan. For over 20 years, Legacy has assisted national and regional clients in the U.S. and Canada with the management of energy price risk, evaluation of strategies to reduce energy consumption and demand, and development of procedures to minimize the financial impact from disruptions in natural gas and electric supply.
For more information, visit http://www.legacyenergy.com or contact via email at info@legacyenergy.com.
Related Images
This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.
Attachment
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.