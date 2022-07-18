Core Specialty Announces Expansion of its Excess Casualty Division's Product Liability Line

CINCINNATI, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Core Specialty" or the "Company") announced today the expansion of its excess & surplus (E&S) primary Product Liability line with the addition of three underwriters. Guy Harris – AVP Underwriter, Jason Rockel – Lead Underwriter, and Matt Madar – Senior Underwriter have joined Core Specialty effective today.



The Product Liability line operates as a component of Core Specialty's existing Excess Casualty Division and was launched in December 2020 under the leadership of Van Spanos, Senior Vice President – Product Liability, who is responsible for managing all facets of the Product Liability business, including direct oversight of the underwriting team dedicated to the E&S Product Liability market segment. The Excess Casualty Division is based in Core Specialty's dedicated underwriting hubs across the U.S. and is headed by Division President Todd Dixon. Core Specialty's experienced team of Underwriters offer creative and flexible solutions and understand the need for fast, accurate response to all inquiries.

Jeff Consolino, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "This team brings a wealth of E&S underwriting experience along with excellent long-term relationships with our existing wholesale brokers. Our Product Liability product continues to grow profitably for us. We are excited to build on our strategic and dynamic vision for Core Specialty."

Harris, Rockel and Madar were most recently with AmTrust E&S Insurance Services. Prior to joining AmTrust they were with Great American Insurance in Risk Solutions. The Product Liability line is based in Cincinnati, OH.

About Core Specialty

Core Specialty offers a diversified range of property and casualty insurance products for small to mid-sized businesses. From its underwriting offices spanning the U.S., the Company focuses on niche markets, local distribution, and superior underwriting knowledge; offering traditional as well as innovative insurance solutions to meet the needs of its customers and brokers. Core Specialty is an insurance holding company operating through StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, a U.S. excess and surplus lines insurer, and StarStone National Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company, Lancer Insurance Company of New Jersey, U.S. admitted markets insurers. The Company is rated A- (Excellent), Financial Size Category XII by AM Best. For further information about Core Specialty, please visit www.corespecialty.com.