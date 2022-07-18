Genius Brands Announces Complete Dismissal of Securities Class Action Lawsuit

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genius Brands International, Inc. GNUS today announced that on July 15, 2022, the shareholder class action lawsuit against the Company, filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California (Case 2:20-cv-07457 DSF-RAO), has been dismissed.

Commenting on the court's ruling, the company's General Counsel and COO, Mike Jaffa stated, "We are pleased that the court has ruled in our favor. We remain singularly focused on creating timeless animated content and a cutting-edge global distribution system, while growing revenues and assets for our shareholders."

About Genius Brands International

Genius Brands International, Inc. GNUS is a leading global kids media company developing, producing, marketing, and licensing branded children's entertainment properties and consumer products for media and retail distribution. The Company's IP portfolio of family-friendly content features the Stan Lee brand, Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel!; Shaq's Garage, starring Shaquille O'Neal, coming to Kartoon Channel!; Rainbow Rangers on Kartoon Channel! and Netflix; Llama Llama, starring Jennifer Garner, on Netflix and more. Recently, Genius Brands entered into an agreement to acquire Canada's WOW! Unlimited Media WOW, which includes 2,500 channels under the Channel Federator Network, and has also made a strategic investment in Germany's Your Family Entertainment AG RTV, one of Europe's largest distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families.

Genius Brands' Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform with 100% penetration in the U.S. television market and international expansion with launches in key markets around the world. The channel is available in the U.S. via a broad range of distribution platforms, including Comcast, Cox, DISH, Amazon Prime, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Apple iOS, Android TV, Android Mobil, Google Play, Roku, YouTube, KartoonChannel.com, Samsung Smart and LG TVs, the JetBlue Inflight platform and more. Genius Brands is now rolling out the subscription-based Kartoon Channel! Kidaverse, featuring metaversal content and exclusive titles.

Forward Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, our ability to generate revenue or achieve profitability; our ability to obtain additional financing on acceptable terms, if at all; the potential issuance of a significant number of shares, which will dilute our equity holders; fluctuations in the results of our operations from period to period; general economic and financial conditions; our ability to anticipate changes in popular culture, media and movies, fashion and technology; competitive pressure from other distributors of content and within the retail market; our reliance on and relationships with third-party production and animation studios; our ability to market and advertise our products; our reliance on third-parties to promote our products; our ability to keep pace with technological advances; our ability to protect our intellectual property and those other risk factors set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in the Company's subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



