Windsor Fashions Kicks off Homecoming Season with Curated Collection by GiaNina Paolantonio

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC, the shopping destination for every occasion, is kicking off the Homecoming season with their first curated 2022 Homecoming Edit in partnership with GiaNina Paolatonio. The Homecoming collection is now available to shop in store and on WindsorStore.com.



GiaNina's Homecoming Edit is the first of three influencer curated collections to support the 2022 Homecoming season. For many, homecoming is an exciting time filled with fun festivities, such as spirit weeks, pep rallies and formal dances, to celebrate the start of the school year. Windsor, the ultimate destination for girls looking to find the perfect party dress, accessories and more, tapped GiaNina, a high school student herself, to curate an assortment of Homecoming dresses that everyone can feel confident in.

The collection offers a variety of Homecoming outfits ranging in styles and colors including one of GiaNina's favorites, the Adley Formal Glitter Party Dress , which brings endless shine. She also included the Denali Formal Puff Sleeve Long Dress for a more sophisticated glam look with flirty puff sleeves, a square neck, and a form-fitting bodice that leads to an open-back with lace-up closure.

The assortment also includes a selection of accessories to spice up any outfit, like the Life Of The Party Glitzy Mesh Bag , for an extra fabulous night. The edit also features Homecoming shoes , such as the Your Moment Platform Rhinestone Stiletto Heels to dance the night away in, as well as Homecoming jewelry , with plenty of chic options including the Glamorous Beauty Necklace and Earrings Set .

GiaNina, a New Jersey-based content creator, dancer, actress and singer/songwriter, started her career as a performer at the age of nine in "Matilda the Musical" on Broadway. Since then, she booked a role in the 2017 hit musical "The Greatest Showman" and most recently can be seen on-screen in Season 8 of the Lifetime series "Dance Moms" as one of the team's elite dancers. GiaNina is currently working in social media, growing a loyal fan base on TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat and YouTube, as well as writing and recording new music, following her debut single "TALK," which was released in December 2020. Windsor chose to partner with GiaNina for its first 2022 Homecoming Edit because of her vibrant personality and fun fashion sense.

GiaNina Paolantonio's 2022 Homecoming Collection is available in stores and online at WindsorStore.com .

For images and sample requests, please email WindsorPR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/57df6758-2031-464a-beb0-2a62c924831d