Archrock Announces Timing for Second Quarter 2022 Results

HOUSTON, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Archrock, Inc. AROC ("Archrock") will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, to discuss its second quarter 2022 financial and operating results. The call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Archrock will release its second quarter 2022 earnings report prior to the conference call.
To listen to the call via a live webcast, please visit Archrock's website at www.archrock.com. The call will also be available by dialing 1 (888) 440-5667 in the United States and Canada, or 1 (646) 960-0476 for international calls. The access code is 4749623. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days on Archrock's website shortly after the call.
About Archrock
Archrock is an energy infrastructure company with a primary focus on midstream natural gas compression and a commitment to helping its customers produce, compress and transport natural gas in a safe and environmentally responsible way. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Archrock is the leading provider of natural gas compression services to customers in the energy industry throughout the U.S. and a leading supplier of aftermarket services to customers that own compression equipment. For more information on how the Company embodies its purpose, WE POWER A CLEANER AMERICATM, visit www.archrock.com.
SOURCE: Archrock, Inc.
For information, contact:
Megan Repine
Vice President, Investor Relations
(281) 836-8360
investor.relations@archrock.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.