Stonebranch to Speak on Data Pipeline Orchestration at SAPinsider 2022 Conference on July 19

ALPHARETTA, Ga., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced that CTO Peter Baljet and EMEA Product Strategy Director Nils Buer will present at the SAPinsider 2022 conference in Las Vegas.
The presentation, Putting the Ops in Data Ops: Data Pipeline Orchestration at Scale, will begin at 11:30 a.m. PT on Tuesday, July 19. Baljet and Buer will share practical examples from real enterprises that have solved how to orchestrate their end-to-end data pipelines. Additionally, they'll offer strategies to centrally manage all automated IT processes — within and beyond your SAP ecosystem.
The SAPinsider 2022 conference takes place July 19–21 in Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition to the session on orchestrating data pipelines, attendees can find Stonebranch at booth #240.
About Stonebranch
Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.
Scott Davis Stonebranch scott.davis@stonebranch.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.