Rare Metal Blog List 'Birch Gold Group' As A Top 10 Gold IRA Company For 2022

Today, Rare Metal Blog are delighted to announce that ‘Birch Gold Group', the gold IRA company that was founded in 2003 and serves over 10,000 customers from the United States, has landed a place on their coveted annual list of top 10 gold IRA companies.

Two categories in which Birch Gold Group scored particular high in were industry knowledge and education. Regarded as experienced and knowledgeable specialists, not only does the company consist of talent who have worked with top banks in Wall Street and across the globe, but their approach to client upskilling and the sharing of information was impressive, as detailed in the full report: https://www.raremetalblog.com/birch-gold-group/

Below, we outline how Birch Gold Group landed a place on the annual top 10 gold IRA companies list from Rare Metal Blog:

Birch Gold Group – impressively endorsed as a trusted gold IRA company

Many individuals who are nearing retirement, and who have built up wealth for further investment, will consider investing in physical gold. One of the most popular options is to move a retirement account over to a gold IRA, as gold continues to rise in value, and the IRA's provide ample benefits, including tax preferential treatment: https://www.raremetalblog.com/retirement-account-transfer-vs-rollover/

Naturally, investing can be a daunting prospect, and safeguarding money plus future investments is a must. That said, individuals want to work with an experienced hand that comes well recommended.

Birch Gold Group are impressively endorsed, receiving numerous high-value recognitions and endorsements from legendary public figures like Ben Shapiro, Newt Gingrich and Steve Bannon. In fact, Ben Shapiro has such high praise for Birch Gold Group that since 2016, he's collaborated with the company to educate Americans on the importance of tangible precious metals in the diversification of portfolio and savings protection.

How is the Rare Metal Blog top 10 list of gold IRA companies compiled?

Each year, Rare Metal Blog release a best-of-the-best list. Across the year, they actively review and analyze the industry and its custodians to the benefit of potential investors: https://www.raremetalblog.com/gold-ira-companies/

In the lead up to their final decision, the specialist team at Rare Metal Blog once again consider their reviews to-date and analyze the market, basing their scoring on a number of key criteria points. These include the reputation of the gold IRA company, the process of applying for a precious metal IRA through said company, customer experience, investment success to-date and more.

Birch Gold Group scored particular high on the following:

Specialists of industry, backed up by impressive endorsement

Reliable news source on the performance of precious metals for serious investors

Initiatives that share expert insight and opinion pieces regarding economic events and trends

A buy-back program if individuals intend to sell precious metals

Free info kits for all potential clients

