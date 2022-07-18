Heritage Bank of Commerce Opens New Banking Office in Oakland

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Bank of Commerce (the "Bank"), a subsidiary of Heritage Commerce Corp. HTBK, today announced the opening of a new Oakland banking office at 1111 Broadway, Suite 1650. Led by Landon Baines, SVP, Regional Market President, the Oakland team will offer a full range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and their owners, managers and employees.



"Since we opened our doors in San Jose almost 30 years ago, Heritage Bank of Commerce has been delivering customized banking solutions for businesses across the Bay Area," said Clay Jones, President of Heritage Bank of Commerce. "By continuing to grow the Bank's presence in local markets like Oakland, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting those customers and communities."

Along with offering a full suite of commercial lending products and services to clients in the Oakland area, the Bank will continue its support of local nonprofit organizations including the Oakland Education Fund, Rising Sun Center for Opportunity, and Family Giving Tree.

"Heritage Bank is a long-standing supporter of the Oakland community," said Landon Baines. "With our convenient new brick and mortar location, we will continue to grow existing client relationships and build new ones by delivering targeted banking solutions with personal, high touch service."

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, Sunnyvale, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.heritagebankofcommerce.bank.

