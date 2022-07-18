Journey Bikes is Proud to Announce a New Tree Planting Initiative in Partnership with Just One Earth

Doncaster, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the coming months and years, the online ebike store Journey Bikes has pledged to plant thousands of trees in a bid to reduce their carbon footprint.

The latest part of this journey for the camping company is to partner with Just One Earth – who are a sustainable non-profit company dedicated to planting trees to reduce the carbon in our atmosphere.

They will plant 1 tree for every order they receive no matter the order value!

Passionate about nature and camping

Journey Bikes' new partnership with Just One Planet, planting trees to protect our planet, isn't the first eco-conscious initiative the company has taken. In fact, since it was founded, Journey Bike has always tried to keep the planet at the heart of every action taken. Journey Bikes has done many steps including reducing the amount of cardboard packaging waste produced.

Being a family-run business, Journey Bikes understands that it's vital we all do our bit to protect our precious planet for future generations. This is why the team there constantly strives to think of new ways to be eco-friendly while still making money as a small business. With the price that gas has reached in recent months, an electric bike is not only good for the environment, it's also good for your bank balance.

Becky, one of the founders of Journey Bikes said: "We only have one planet and we feel as a company we should do everything we can to help use less resources and be as efficient as possible. As well as planting trees we are looking at other ways we can do more"

"In the last few years electric cars have become even more popular, however no one is considering bikes, it ticks even more boxes, uses less electricity so quicker to charge, you can still pedal which allows you to get some exercise and uses less resources to manufacture. A much better solution for the environment"

Passionate about the planet

Just One Earth is an eco-conscious organisation that is working hard to protect our precious planet, planting one tree for every £1 donated to the cause. Trees are the lungs of our planet, absorbing harmful CO2 from the atmosphere and emitting precious oxygen through photosynthesis. In fact, every single tree has the potential to absorb up to 48lbs of CO2 from the atmosphere every year!

Of course, trees are not only vital for absorbing CO2 – they also provide vital habitats and food resources for the world's wildlife populations. So, by planting trees and forests, we as humans can try to encourage more biodiversity that has been lost through deforestation up to this point.

Just One Earth is on a mission to plant entire forests through generous donations, which will go a long way towards reversing the damage we are doing to our planet through constant CO2 emissions.

Just One Earth co-founder, Louise, was keen to stress that planting trees, though a truly admirable and excellent strategy to protect the planet, is not a quick-fix solution to all of the planet's problems. She said: "Just One Earth was founded as a way to make it easier for companies both big and small to reduce their carbon footprint. Planting trees isn't the answer, companies need to reduce their carbon footprint but planting trees can be part of the solution. We are incredibly proud that Journey Bikes has decided to partner with us."

You can read more about how to lead a greener lifestyle on Just One Earth's blog on their website.

More information

To discover more about Journey Bikes, head on over to the website at https://journeybikes.com/ . For inquiries, you can contact the team by emailing hello@theexpertcamper.co.uk.

For more information on Just One Earth, please visit their website at https://justoneearth.co.uk/.

