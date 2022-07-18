Appspace Unveils First Workplace Experience Platform to Unite the Physical and Digital Workplace

Dallas, TX, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appspace, the leading provider of workplace experience software, today announced the completion of its business integration of intranet software leader, Beezy. This integration makes Appspace the first and only workplace experience platform, bringing together enterprises' physical and digital workplaces to keep in-person and remote teams connected, informed, and engaged.

A Single Platform for Communications and Workplace Management

Appspace plans to shape and define the category for workplace experience software. In late 2021, Appspace acquired Beezy, adding the award-winning intranet solution to the platform. With the integration now complete – from a technology and business perspective – Appspace represents a new way for companies to address all their workplace communications and workplace management needs with a single platform.



"Workplace experience is a new product category, but the organizational needs it addresses are not," explains Tony DiBenedetto, CEO, Appspace. "Global organizations today recognize the need to support and engage employees in ways that are inclusive and consistent. Appspace is the only platform to unite the physical and digital workplace experience, by reducing the siloed nature of communications and workplace management tools and creating a consistent workplace experience across all employee touchpoints."

Award-Winning Workplace Experience Platform

By combining digital signage, a cutting-edge intranet, an employee app, embedded apps, and more, Appspace provides consolidated internal communications solutions to transform the way organizations communicate and engage their employees in the hybrid workplace. Appspace also provides workplace management solutions that include space reservation, room scheduling, visitor management, interactive kiosks, and wayfinding. This combination of solutions is gaining market recognition with The Software Report naming Appspace among the Top 100 Software Companies in 2022, and #1 in the Workplace Experience category. Appspace also recently won the rAVe PUBS InfoComm 2022 award for Most Ubiquitous Technology to add to its growing list of industry accolades.

Discover the Latest Products, Features, and Integrations at BEYOND 2022

About Appspace

Appspace is the workplace experience platform for communications and workplace management. It's the first to combine a modern intranet (powered by Beezy), space reservation, digital signage, and more – all in a single, easy-to-use platform. Now organizations can replace siloed products that are costly to integrate and unite their physical and digital workplace. More than 150 Fortune 500 companies, and 10 million on-site, remote, and frontline employees, are using Appspace to make work a more connected and engaging experience. Learn more at www.appspace.com.

