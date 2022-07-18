UpCity Survey Results: 44% of hybrid B2B and B2C businesses transitioned to the hybrid business model during COVID-19

CHICAGO, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UpCity has announced the results of a survey that reviews perspectives from software developers to provide insight into what businesses use for software, and what features they were most concerned with in choosing collaborative software tools, and their overall budgets.



The Collaboration Tools Survey gathers insight from 600 small business owners and employers throughout the United States to find out how hybrid work has impacted their use of business communications and collaboration tools for both team communication and project management.

Statistical highlights include:

23% of businesses have recently switched over to different collaboration tools.

19% of overall respondents used Zoom as their top team collaboration tool pre-COVID. A majority of respondents are continuing to prioritize Zoom in 2022 at 23%.

48% of small businesses that primarily use GoToMeeting leverage its virtual training platform, in addition to its remote access and support features.

30% of small businesses overall spend $100-$499 on collaboration tools per month.

Joe Banks, SVP of Engineering at UpCity, believes many of these findings relate to the fact that most collaboration tools offer some but not all the features they desire, which requires teams to continue adapting.

"Even before COVID-19 stepped onto the scene, change was always constant, " Banks said. "The fact that many businesses shifted to hybrid and remote models since the start of the pandemic didn't change this fact–it accelerated it."

"Nowadays, we're not only dealing with the constant change of business churn and gain," Banks continued. "But still adjusting to how our lifestyles–both personal and professional have changed. It's only natural that businesses are weighing their options to make sure they have the best setup possible for their staff."

