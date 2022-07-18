Skyline Industrial REIT continues its portfolio repositioning with 50+K square foot sale in New Hamburg

Guelph, Ontario, Canada, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its portfolio repositioning program, Skyline Industrial REIT* has sold a mixed-use commercial building at 66 Hincks Street, New Hamburg, Ontario. The transaction closed on July 6, 2022, with a total sale price of $4.5M. The building totals 50,076 square feet of commercial space on three acres.
Skyline Industrial REIT has been evolving its strategy to focus on new, modern, state-of-the-art, warehousing, and logistic-focused assets, and to transition away from older, smaller multi-bay assets.
The increased need for these types of assets across the industry has presented an opportunity for the REIT to seek acquisition of these asset types as the REIT aims to increase its value and weighting in this sector.
The REIT has transacted multiple property dispositions over the past five months in addition to its recent New Hamburg sale. These include:
815 & 825 Weber Street East and 1170 King Street East, Kitchener, Ontario
- Closed March 14, 2022
- Multi-tenant retail plaza totaling 27,411 square feet on 1.58 acres
- Total sale price: $7.3M
17 Woodyatt Drive, Brantford, Ontario
- Closed June 13, 2022
- Multi-tenant service commercial property totaling 72,527 square feet on 3.46 acres
- Total sale price: $10.91M
"Skyline Industrial REIT has been focused on completing our disposition program and increasing our weighting in the warehousing, distribution, and logistics sector since the process began in 2021," said Mike Bonneveld, President, Skyline Industrial REIT.
"These individual property sales bring us closer to our desired position in the sector using this strategy. The proceeds from these various sales will continue to be redeployed toward our development pipeline and anticipated acquisitions of larger modern warehousing and logistics facilities. Skyline Industrial REIT is committed to delivering opportunities that can surface further value for its investors through stable and growing distributions."
As of the New Hamburg disposition, Skyline Industrial REIT comprises 53 properties in 32 communities in 5 provinces across Canada, with a total of 6,606,304 square feet of industrial space.
*Skyline Industrial REIT was previously Skyline Commercial REIT. As a result of the REIT's increasing focus on modern warehousing and logistics assets, the REIT updated its name to better reflect its portfolio composition and target sector, effective June 14, 2022).
Attachment
Jeff Stirling, Vice President, Corporate Marketing & Communications Skyline Group of Companies 5198260439 jstirling@skylinegrp.ca
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.