Ashvattha Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentation of Preclinical Data on Hydroxyl Dendrimer-Based PET Tracer [18F]OP-801 at the 2022 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC)

– Scientific collaborators at Stanford University will present preclinical data on the sensitivity of [18F]OP-801 in comparison to TSPO-PET for detecting early-stage neuroinflammation –
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ashvattha Therapeutics ("Ashvattha"), a clinical stage company developing novel hydroxyl dendrimer therapeutics, today announced a poster presentation of preclinical data on the sensitivity of its hydroxyl dendrimer-based PET tracer, [18F]OP-801, in comparison to translocator protein 18 kDa [TSPO]-PET, using [18F]GE180 (TSPO-PET), an established PET imaging approach for the detection of neuroinflammation, in a mouse model of Alzheimer's Disease. The data will be presented by scientific collaborators at Stanford University in a poster at the 2022 Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) taking place at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego, CA, and online, July 31 – August 4, 2022.
Poster presentation details can be found below:
Title: Novel hydroxyl dendrimer-based PET tracer [18F]OP-801 detects early-stage neuroinflammation in 5xFAD mouse model with higher sensitivity than TSPO-PET
Poster Number: 60700
Poster Session: P1-07 Biomarkers: Neuroimaging
Presenter: Mackenzie Carlson, NSF Graduate Research Fellow at Stanford University School of Medicine
Date/Time: Sunday, July 31, 2022, 9:15 a.m. – 4:45 p.m. PT
Location: San Diego Convention Center Exhibit Hall
About [18F]OP-801
[18F]OP-801 is a hydroxyl dendrimer-based neuroimaging agent being developed as a companion biomarker and a pharmacodynamic tool for therapeutics to treat neuroinflammation due to neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer's and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). This imaging agent was designed to cross the blood-brain barrier — a highly selective membrane that prevents most molecules from reaching the brain and spinal cord — in the presence of inflammation and to enter active microglial cells so they can be seen on images. [18F]OP-801 has been shown to be selectively (>95%) taken up by reactive macrophages/microglia.1 [18F]OP-801 shows promise for visualizing the progression of neuroinflammation with high specificity and sensitivity, warranting clinical investigation. A Phase 1/2 clinical trial of [18F]OP-801 is currently underway in healthy volunteers and ALS patients.
About Ashvattha Therapeutics
Ashvattha Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company developing novel hydroxyl dendrimer therapeutics (HDTs) targeting unmet medical needs in ophthalmology, neurology, inflammatory diseases and neuro-oncology. The therapies are based on hydroxyl dendrimers (HDs), a targeted platform technology exclusively licensed from our founders, Kannan Rangaramanujam and Sujatha Kannan at Johns Hopkins University. HDs chemically conjugated to disease-modifying drugs create novel proprietary HD therapeutics (HDTs) selectively targeting reactive inflammatory cells in disease tissue with localized sustained effects. Ashvattha has initiated multiple programs with HDTs focused on neurology, ocular neovascular disease including neovascular age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME), and hyperinflammation in diseases. For more information, visit: www.avttx.com.
Media Contact
Jordyn Temperato
LifeSci Communications
jtemperato@lifescicomms.com
1 Henningfield, C.M., Cleland, J.L., Sharma, R., Green, K.N.Selective targeting of plaque-associated microglia through systemic dendrimer administration in an Alzheimer's disease model. Alzheimer's & Dementia. 2020; Volume 16. Issue S2. https://doi.org/10.1002/alz.040661
