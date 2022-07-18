RYU Apparel, Inc. to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday July 20th at 12:45p ET with Open Invitation to Analysts, Advisors, Institutional and Individual Investors

TORONTO, ON, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYU Apparel Inc. RYU RYPPF RYAA ("RYU" "RYPPF" or the "Company"), invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

RYU is pleased to announce that it has been invited to present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, July 20th at 12:45pm ET

This live, interactive online event will give existing shareholders and the investment community the opportunity to interact with the Company's Executives in real time.

RYPPF COO Rob Blair will perform a presentation along with special appearance from CEO Cesare Fazari and Blockchain Expert Tom Carter and may subsequently open the floor for questions. Please ask your questions during the event and Mr. Blair will do his best to get through as many of them as possible.

The Company will be detailing exciting new developments, growth history and benchmarks, as well its newly announced relationship with Rypplz, Inc.

RYU (RYPPF) will be presenting at 12:45pm Eastern time for 30 minutes.

Please register here to ensure you are able to attend the conference and receive any updates that are released. ( https://goto.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1552109&tp_key=815bc7b62b&sti=ryppf )

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available on EmergingGrowth.com , and we will also release a link to that after the event.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth conference is an effective way for public companies to present and communicate their new products, services and other major announcements to the investment community from the convenience of their office, in a time efficient manner.

The Conference focus and coverage includes companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long term growth. Its audience includes potentially tens of thousands of Individual and Institutional investors, as well as Investment advisors and analysts.

All sessions will be conducted through video webcasts and will take place in the Eastern Time Zone.

About RYU Apparel Inc.

RYU Apparel Inc. RYURYPPF, or Respect Your Universe, is an award-winning urban athletic apparel and accessories brand engineered for the fitness, performance and lifestyle of the athletic man and woman. Designed without compromise for fit, comfort, and durability, RYU exists to facilitate optimal human performance. For more information, please visit the RYU website at: http://ryu.com

About Rypplzz Inc.

Rypplzz /rip·uhlz/ has developed a patented spatial computing system called Interlife® that integrates the digital and physical world by enabling digital files to exist in precise coordinates of physical space. Interlife® was designed to elevate the human experience by connecting people, content and things to physical space and providing enhanced connectivity. To learn more about Rypplzz visit https://rypplzz.com/ . To learn more about Rypplzz's geo messenger app LightPlay, which allows you to deploy and discover location-based messages anywhere, visit https://www.lightplay.app/

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer

This news release contains forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of RYU, such as statements that: RYU will sell products or receive media exposure as a result of new immersive retail systems. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and RYU's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) the inability of RYU's immersive plans to result in a positive contribution Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, RYU does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange Inc.) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

