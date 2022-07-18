Ring Therapeutics Announces Three Presentations at the 41st Annual Meeting of the American Society for Virology (ASV)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Therapeutics, a life sciences company founded by Flagship Pioneering to revolutionize gene therapy with its commensal virome platform, today announced three upcoming presentations at the 41st Annual Meeting of the American Society for Virology to be held from July 16-20, 2022 in Madison, Wisconsin. These presentations showcase Ring's significant progress building out the Anellogy™ platform to engineer novel precision medicines through harnessing the unique biology of anelloviruses.



Oral Presentations:

Title: In vitro production of recombinant human anellovirus particles using synthetic viral genomes

Session Title: Replication and Gene Expression

Abstract Number: 3733463

Board number: W49-10

Presenter: Dr. Dhananjay Nawandar

Presentation Date and Time: Tuesday, July 19, 2022, 4:15 - 4:30 p.m. CST

This talk will present data from a study demonstrating an in vitro system to effectively produce anelloviruses and recapitulate tissue specific delivery in vivo. These results amplify basic understanding of anelloviruses and offer new insights into harnessing their unique biology for development of novel precision medicines.

Title: The First Structure of an Anellovirus Particle Reveals a Mechanism for Immune Evasion

Session Title: W41: Structure

Abstract Number: 3733650

Presenter: Dr. Kurt Swanson

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, July 18, 2022, 7:30 – 7:45 p.m. CST

This talk will showcase the first high resolution structure of an anellovirus and regions of the genome that are required for capsid assembly. The structure also provides a potential mechanism for anellovirus immune evasion, a hallmark of this viral family that could make them an ideal viral-based therapy.

Poster Presentations:

Title:Comprehensive profiling of antibody responses to anelloviruses within the commensal human virome using programmable phage display

Session Title: Oncolytics, Gene Therapy and Viral Vectors

Abstract Number: 3731105

Board number: P28-1

Presenter: Dr. Harish Swaminathan

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, July 18, 2022, 8:30 - 10:00 p.m. CST

Data from this poster will illustrate that most anellovirus peptides are not associated with an antibody response in humans when compared to other known human viruses. These results further the understanding of anellovirus immune favorability.

