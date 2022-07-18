Infinera to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on July 28, 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation INFN announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 ended June 25, 2022, after the market closes on July 28, 2022.
An investment community conference call to discuss these results and Infinera's outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 will be held the same day at 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT and will be accessible live and on an archived basis as follows:
Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Thursday, July 28, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET/2:00 p.m. PT
Conference call participants: register at https://conferencingportals.com/event/PUIteabr
Audio Webcast: access at investors.infinera.com under "Events & Presentations"
Please join at least 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure you are admitted prior to management's prepared remarks.
Replay of the audio webcast will be available at investors.infinera.com approximately two hours after the end of the live call.
|Contacts:
|Media:
Anna Vue
Public Relations
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
avue@infinera.com
|Investors:
Amitabh Passi
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489
apassi@infinera.com
About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.
Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.
