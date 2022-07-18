Chicago Printing & Direct Mail Company United GMG Acquires Lightbox Graphix & Expands Capabilities

CHICAGO, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United GMG—a Chicago, Illinois-based printing and direct mail company—has acquired Lightbox Graphix—a full-service design and signage company that focuses on branding and imaging using the latest digital technologies and sign making equipment.
The process took several weeks, and the deal was signed June 17th. The official announcement was made on June 27th.
The acquisition of Lightbox Graphix fits into United GMG's strategy to expand their capabilities and add additional services to their already robust portfolio of printing solutions. By purchasing Lightbox Graphix, United GMG brings in capabilities to offer vehicle wraps, monument signage, and interior directional signage—among others. The strategic acquisition will not only enhance customer satisfaction but will also lead to several new job opportunities for years to come.
"This is a great brand to bring under the United GMG name and offers us potential in all the markets we serve," said Erin Grogan, President of United GMG. "The acquisition of Lightbox Graphix will enhance our core offerings and further define our footprint in the printing and signage industry."
For more information about United GMG call 313-767-5195 or schedule a consultation at https://www.unitedgmg.com/contact-us/.
About United GMG
United GMG is a quality supplier of custom print services, direct mail, packaging, signs, banners, and web-to-print services. More than just a printing and direct mail provider, United GMG offers a full spectrum of services for all marketing and promotional needs and serves a variety of industries and organizations of all sizes. Learn more at https://www.unitedgmg.com/.
United GMG
1864 S Elmhurst Rd
Mt Prospect, IL 60056 USA
T: 312-767-5195
https://www.unitedgmg.com/
Media Contact: Erin Grogan - egrogan@unitedgmg.com
Photo: United GMG Logo
