SI-BONE To Present at The Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SI-BONE, Inc. SIBN, a medical device company dedicated to solving musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy, today announced that Laura Francis, CEO, and Anshul Maheshwari, CFO will be presenting at the upcoming Canaccord Genuity 42nd Annual Growth Conference in Boston. The Canaccord Genuity fireside chat will be webcasted live on August 10, 2022, at 9:00am Eastern Time.
The live webcast, as well as the archived recording, will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at: www.si-bone.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.
About SI-BONE, Inc.
SI-BONE SIBN is a global leader in technology for surgical treatment of musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy. In 2009, SI-BONE introduced the iFuse Implant System for minimally invasive surgery of the SI joint, shown to be a source of pain in 15% to 30% of chronic low back pain. Since then, more than 2,700 surgeons have performed a combined total of more than 65,000 SI joint fusion procedures. A unique body of evidence, supporting the iFuse Implant System, including two RCT's and over 100 peer reviewed publications, has enabled multiple government and private insurance payors to establish coverage of the SI joint fusion procedure exclusively when performed with the iFuse Implant System. SI-BONE is leveraging its market leadership position, supported by this proprietary reimbursement advantage, to commercialize other devices intended for surgical treatment of related aspects of the human anatomy. For more information or to join our team, please visit us at www.si-bone.com.
For additional information on the company or the products including risks and benefits, please visit www.si-bone.com.
SI-BONE and iFuse Implant System are registered trademarks of SI-BONE, Inc. ©2022 SI-BONE, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Investor Contact:
Matt Bacso, CFA
investors@SI-BONE.com
Media Contact:
Joe Powers
jpowers@si-bone.com
