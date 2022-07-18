Rythmia's Rare 'Blue Zone' Location Increases Quality of Life and Well-Being

LOS ANGELES, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Blue zones," the unique five places on the globe where people live longer and better, attract wellness enthusiasts seeking a more satisfying life. Rythmia Life Advancement Center's unique location in Guanacaste, Costa Rica - in the heart of one such Blue Zone - supports its mission of fusing ancient wisdom and modern techniques to create a transformative, life-changing experience for guests in one of the world's most pristine places.

Author Dan Buettner coined the term "Blue Zone" as part of his research on the geographic areas that are home to some of the world's oldest people, five places heralded for how their residents live exceptionally long lives, often 20 years above average.

Blue zones have exceptionally high rates of nonagenarians and centenarians with vitality into old age, thanks to healthier diets and environmental quality. Blue zone residents' lifestyles are characterized by higher engagement with family and friends, and lower rates of chronic diseases, such as Alzheimer's, cancer, depression, and dementia.

Rythmia is designed with those same goals in mind. "We believe in not only adding years to your life but life to your years," said Dr. Jeff McNairy, chief medical officer and co-founder of Rythmia. "Too many people spend the third half of their life sick, miserable, and longing for younger days. Our programs at Rythmia help our guests build a longer and better life."

Rythmia's plant medicine retreat in Costa Rica's blue zone offers Ayahuasca ceremonies, farm-to-table organic meals, rhythmic breathwork classes, massages, Dead Sea cleanse treatments, yoga classes, and other modalities that promote the deepest healing possible over the course of seven days.

Rythmia's transformative experience increases quality of life and well-being for guests in the natural healing environment of a blue zone, thanks to higher air quality, environmental measures, healthier diets, and the overall wellness-focused culture of the area.

"Hand-crafting the Rythmia experience to align with natural blue zone benefits and modalities allows us to create the most powerful, life-changing experience that impacts guests for years to come," McNairy said.

About Rythmia Life Advancement Center

Rythmia Life Advancement Center is focused on incorporating plant medicine into metaphysical teachings. The results of its program are spectacular, with over 95% of its 12,000+ clients reporting a life-changing miracle during their stay. Furthermore, the company is a model of diversity. Eighty-two percent of Rythmia's staff are members of a minority community and/or identify as LGBTQ+. And the company prides itself on its management team, 70% of whom are members of a minority community and/or identify as LGBTQ+. For further information and/or reservations, call (888) 443-5566 or visit https://rythmia.link/press.

