Anitian Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of CMO and CRO to Fuel Next Stages of Growth

PORTLAND, Ore., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anitian, the leading cloud application security and compliance automation provider, is pleased to announce that Maria Crawford and Tom Pak have joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) respectively. Both executives have proven track records in their respective roles driving business strategy, sales, marketing, and process improvements at startups and high-growth companies. Their contributions will be pivotal in taking Anitian to the next level of growth in the cloud security and compliance automation markets.



"Tom and Maria are truly exceptional in their fields and will help fuel our continued success as we continue our journey," said Rakesh Narasimhan, President and CEO of Anitian. "I'm very excited to welcome them both to our leadership team."

Maria Crawford, CMO, joins Anitian with 20 years of experience in security, marketing, and tech. She has a wide background in leading multiple marketing disciplines including marketing operations, digital marketing, brand building, and demand generation. Prior to this new role, Maria held the position of Chief Marketing Officer at Tripwire, an established Portland, Oregon security provider helping companies find, monitor, and minimize cyber threats. In her new role at Anitian, Maria will lead all marketing functions.

"Anitian has created a market category that did not exist just a few years ago and one which is accelerating rapidly," said Maria. "Anitian is way ahead of its competitors in getting companies secure and compliant quickly through automation as well as keeping them secure with their unique Cloud Security Posture Management technology. I'm thrilled to be part of the team and look forward to sharing their success."

Tom Pak, CRO, brings over 25 years of executive level sales management experience to Anitian with a proven track record in building successful enterprise and channel organizations, go-to-market strategy, and implementing sales operational efficiency. Prior to joining the company, Tom lead sales at several leading technology companies including his role as Chief Revenue Officer at Pipl, a leading identity trust company headquartered in Post Falls, Idaho as well as multiple Executive Vice President and Senior Vice President of Sales roles in security and identity markets. Specializing in scaling global organizations, Tom will be responsible for all revenue production at Anitian.

"Anitian's disruptive value proposition for its customers was a driving force in my decision to join the team," said Tom. "The cloud security and compliance automation market is ready to take off, and I wanted to be a key part of Anitian's impressive growth. I'm very excited to help take Anitian to the next level of success."

Anitian is seeing increased business momentum and demand for its SecureCloud platform, as more businesses look to automate and streamline their cloud security and compliance initiatives. "Anitian's explosive growth is powered by leading enterprises and organizations who are leveraging our proven compliance automation approach to get their applications to market rapidly and at the highest levels of security," added Rakesh.

The addition of Maria and Tom to Anitian's executive team follows a breakout year for the organization. At RSA Conference 2022, Anitian received an astounding nine Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine, including Hot Security Company of the Year. Earlier this year, Anitian announced its $55 million Series B led by Silicon Valley-based Sageview Capital, with participation from their existing investor, Forgepoint Capital.

About Anitian

Anitian makes your cloud applications secure and compliant so you can enter new markets and unlock revenue in weeks, not months or years. Our SecureCloud platforms for Compliance Automation and Enterprise Cloud Security unify DevOps and security to deliver the fastest path to security and compliance in the cloud. Anitian's pre-engineered and automated cloud application infrastructure platforms deploy in a single day to empower enterprises to go from application to cloud to production 80% faster and at 50% of the cost. The standardized cloud platforms are pre-built from the ground up for Zero Trust and deliver a full suite of security controls — pre-configured to rigorous security standards such as FedRAMP, NIST 800-53, PCI, CMMC, SOC 2, and more. Anitian uses the full power and scale of the cloud to automate the complex burden of cloud infrastructure security and compliance to help you start secure, start compliant, and stay ahead.

