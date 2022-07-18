Ducommun Incorporated Announces New Credit Facility

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ducommun Incorporated DCO ("Ducommun" or the "Company") today announced that effective July 14, 2022, it entered into a new credit facility consisting of a $250 million term loan and a $200 million revolving line of credit to replace its existing debt structure. In connection with the transaction, the Company extinguished its existing $140 million term loan, its existing $100 million unused revolving line of credit, and its other existing $240 million term loan, which would have matured in December 2024, December 2024, and November 2025, respectively. The new term loan and new revolving line of credit will mature in July 2027.



The initial variable rate on the new term loan is Term SOFR plus 1.625%, subject to adjustments based on the Company's leverage ratio. At the time of extinguishment, the variable rates of the loans being extinguished were LIBOR plus 1.75% on the $140 million term loan, with an outstanding balance of approximately $110 million, and LIBOR plus 4.00% on the $240 million term loan, with an outstanding balance of approximately $145 million.

This new credit facility, combined with the forward interest rate swaps the Company entered into in November 2021 for an aggregate total notional amount of $150 million that will be effective on January 1, 2024 and expiring on January 1, 2031, locks in key components of the Company's debt management strategy.

"We chose to execute an opportunistic refinancing of our existing credit facility mid-term, with the goal of securing a new five year credit facility while in a favorable term loan environment," said Stephen G. Oswald, chairman, president and chief executive officer. "We are very happy with the outcome of the new credit facility financing and combined with our interest rate swaps, feel we have an effective debt structure that the Company can utilize to drive organic growth as well as continued investment in strategic acquisitions."

Detailed information regarding the new credit facility is included in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

