Outlook on the Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Global Market to 2030 - Featuring Jubilant, Patheon and Recipharm Among Others

The global oral solid dosage contract manufacturing market size is expected to reach USD 54.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period.

Increasing complexity of new drug molecules, R&D investments by large Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs) & Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMOs), and rising demand for new therapies would drive the growth of the market.

Oral solids are the most widely accepted dosage forms in the pharmaceutical sector as they are cost-effective, simple to manufacture, and patient-friendly. Furthermore, advances in drug delivery technology, such as the delivery of drugs and sustained release formation, are enabling oral solids to achieve even higher levels of bioavailability while lowering drug administration frequency.



The global market is growing in conjunction with the oncology sector. Clinical-stage cancer programs increased by 77% between 2015 and 2020 (1,642 to 2,911) and completely dominate the landscape, resulting in approximately one-quarter of drugs currently being developed globally being classified as highly potent. This tendency forward into high potency is having a significant impact on the CDMO space, as the increasing demand for smaller-scale and encapsulated manufacturing processes presents a challenge for most of pharma's installed capacity. The COVID-19 crisis has had a number of short- and long-term consequences.



The healthcare sector witnessed a considerable decline in its revenue recognition during the year 2020 due to labor shortages and disruption of the raw material supply chain. However, drug sponsors are focusing on enhancing their efforts in the R&D of drug products that will help treat viral infection. Moreover, small molecule oral solid dosage (OSD) products, such as azithromycin and hydroxychloroquine, etc. have a positive impact on the COVID-19-infected population. Hence, an increasing number of manufacturers were focused on the commercialization and production of such OSD drug products, thus supporting the market growth.



Moreover, the industry witnessed a significant surge in 2020 and 2021, as a new and high number of CMOs were allocated with contracts of OSD as a potential treatment of the COVID-19 infection. For instance, in August 2020, Pfizer Inc. announced an agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to provide contract manufacturing services for the supply and manufacturing of Gilead's investigational antiviral remdesivir drug, with an aim to scale up the supply of the investigational treatment for COVID-19 patients. Hence, such factors are supporting the demand surge of OSD products across 2020 and 2021.



Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market Report Highlights

The tablets segment dominated the market in 2021. Tablets are the most common OSD forms. It is the most popular dosage due to its compactness, easy manufacturing, and convenience of self-administration.

Increased demand for bilayer tablets and investments by firms to expand formulation and controlled-release tablet manufacturing drive the market growth.

Based on end-user, the large-size companies segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. The solid dose manufacturing market is increasingly defined by collaboration, flexibility, and a high level of adaptability.

As more pharma developers design drugs from the start with the intention of outsourcing them to large CMOs, it's only natural that large CMOs gain more leverage in the development pipeline.

Asia Pacific led the global market in 2021 and is projected to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast years as China and India are the powerhouses of OSD CMO with significantly lower prices.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1 Technological advancements in oral solid dosage forms

3.2.1.2 Increasing demand for the novel therapies

3.2.1.3 R&D Investments by CMOs & CDMOs

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 Strict Approval Criteria by Regulatory Authorities

3.2.2.2 Less availability of experienced technical staff, as well as physical capability and capacity of the equipment.

3.2.2.3 Rising research on biologic molecules and their dominance in treating oncology conditions

3.3 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.4 COVID-19 Impact on the Market

3.5 Major Deals and Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.6: Market Analysis Tools

3.6.1 Industry Analysis-Porter's

3.6.2 PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4 Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

4.1 Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: Definition & Scope

4.2 Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

4.3 Tablets

4.3.1 Tablets Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.4 Capsules

4.4.1 Capsules Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.5 Powders

4.5.1 Powders Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.6 Granules

4.6.1 Granules Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

4.7 Others

4.7.1 Others Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: Mechanism Analysis

5.1 Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: Definition & Scope

5.2 Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market : Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

5.3 Immediate Release

5.3.1 Immediate Release Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Delayed Release

5.4.1 Delayed Release Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.5 Controlled Release

5.5.1. Controlled Release Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: End-user Analysis

6.1 Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: Definition & Scope

6.2 Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing: Market Share Analysis, 2021 & 2030

6.3 Large Size Companies

6.3.1 Large Size Companies Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Medium & Small Size Companies

6.4.1 Medium & Small Size Companies Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.5 Others

6.5.1. Others Market, 2018-2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Oral Solid Dosage Contract Manufacturing Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Company Profiles

8.1.1 Catalent

8.1.1.1 Company overview

8.1.1.2 Financial performance

8.1.1.3 Service benchmarking

8.1.1.4 Strategic initiative

8.1.2 Lonza Group

8.1.2.1 Company overview

8.1.2.2 Financial performance

8.1.2.3 Service benchmarking

8.1.3.4 Strategic initiatives

8.1.3 Piramal Pharma Solutions

8.1.3.1 Company overview

8.1.3.2 Financial performance

8.1.3.3 Service benchmarking

8.1.3.4 Strategic initiatives

8.1.4 Aenova

8.1.4.1 Company overview

8.1.4.2 Financial performance

8.1.4.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.4.4 Strategic initiatives

8.1.5 Boehringer Ingelheim

8.1.5.1 Company overview

8.1.5.2 Product benchmarking

8.1.5.3 Strategic initiatives

8.1.6 AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

8.1.6.1 Company overview

8.1.6.2 Product benchmarking

8.1.6.3 Strategic initiatives

8.1.7 Jubilant

8.1.7.1 Company overview

8.1.7.2 Financial performance

8.1.7.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.7.4 Strategic initiatives

8.1.8 Patheon

8.1.8.1 Company overview

8.1.8.2 Financial performance

8.1.8.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.9 Recipharm

8.1.9.1 Company overview

8.1.9.2 Financial performance

8.1.9.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.10 Next Pharma AB

8.1.10.1 Company overview

8.1.10.2 Financial performance

8.1.10.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.10.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.1.11 Corden Pharma

8.1.11.1 Company overview

8.1.11.2 Financial performance

8.1.11.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.11.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.1.12 Siegfried AG

8.1.12.1 Company overview

8.1.12.2 Financial performance

8.1.12.3 Product benchmarking

8.1.12.4 Strategic Initiative



