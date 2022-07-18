MariMed Announces Kitchen Expansion in Maryland

NORWOOD, Mass., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc MRMD, MRMD, ("MariMed" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Kind Therapeutics USA ("Kind"), has received approval from the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission ("MMCC") to operate its state-of-the-art expanded production kitchen at its Hagerstown, Maryland cultivation and production facility.
The expanded kitchen significantly increases Kind's production capabilities and capacity to meet the heavy demand for its branded products throughout the state. Today, the Company's products are available in nearly all of Maryland's approximately 100 dispensaries. MariMed expects the demand for its branded products to significantly increase if Maryland voters approve adult-use cannabis sales this November, as expected.
The kitchen expansion allows Kind to produce MariMed's award-winning infused products, including Betty's Eddies full-spectrum fruit chews, which has been a top-selling edible in Maryland, Bubby's Baked soft and chewy baked goods, Vibations: High + Energy powdered drink mix, and K Fusion chewable tablets.
MariMed designed and will operate the expanded kitchen with the intention of receiving Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP") certification sometime in the future. Being GMP certified ensures consumers and employees may rest easy that the kitchen operates at the highest standards for food production, health, and safety. Once certified, the facility will be one of the only GMP-certified cannabis production kitchens in Maryland.
The expanded kitchen is one of several initiatives MariMed is undertaking to seize market share in this high-growth state. According to the MCCC, Maryland has generated more than $500 million in medical cannabis sales in 2021, with more than 139,000 registered medical cannabis patients, and receives approximately 200 new applications daily.
Kind expects to open its first Maryland dispensary, located in Annapolis, later this year.
About MariMed
MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company's technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature's Heritage, Bubby's Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Steve West
Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: ir@marimedinc.com
Media Contact:
Trailblaze PR
Email: marimed@trailblaze.co
Company Contact:
Howard Schacter
Chief Communications Officer
Email: hschacter@marimedinc.com
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.