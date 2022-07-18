MariMed Announces Kitchen Expansion in Maryland

NORWOOD, Mass., July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MariMed, Inc MRMD, MRMD, ("MariMed" or the "Company"), a leading multi-state cannabis operator focused on improving lives every day, today announced its wholly owned subsidiary, Kind Therapeutics USA ("Kind"), has received approval from the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission ("MMCC") to operate its state-of-the-art expanded production kitchen at its Hagerstown, Maryland cultivation and production facility.



The expanded kitchen significantly increases Kind's production capabilities and capacity to meet the heavy demand for its branded products throughout the state. Today, the Company's products are available in nearly all of Maryland's approximately 100 dispensaries. MariMed expects the demand for its branded products to significantly increase if Maryland voters approve adult-use cannabis sales this November, as expected.

The kitchen expansion allows Kind to produce MariMed's award-winning infused products, including Betty's Eddies full-spectrum fruit chews, which has been a top-selling edible in Maryland, Bubby's Baked soft and chewy baked goods, Vibations: High + Energy powdered drink mix, and K Fusion chewable tablets.

MariMed designed and will operate the expanded kitchen with the intention of receiving Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP") certification sometime in the future. Being GMP certified ensures consumers and employees may rest easy that the kitchen operates at the highest standards for food production, health, and safety. Once certified, the facility will be one of the only GMP-certified cannabis production kitchens in Maryland.

The expanded kitchen is one of several initiatives MariMed is undertaking to seize market share in this high-growth state. According to the MCCC, Maryland has generated more than $500 million in medical cannabis sales in 2021, with more than 139,000 registered medical cannabis patients, and receives approximately 200 new applications daily.

Kind expects to open its first Maryland dispensary, located in Annapolis, later this year.

About MariMed

MariMed Inc., a multi-state cannabis operator, is dedicated to improving lives every day through its high-quality products, its actions, and its values. The Company develops, owns, and manages seed to sale state-licensed cannabis facilities, which are models of excellence in horticultural principles, cannabis cultivation, cannabis-infused products, and dispensary operations. MariMed has an experienced management team that has produced consistent growth and success for the Company and its managed business units. Proprietary formulations created by the Company's technicians are embedded in its top-selling and award-winning products and brands, including Betty's Eddies, Nature's Heritage, Bubby's Baked, K Fusion, Kalm Fusion, and Vibations: High + Energy. For additional information, visit www.marimedinc.com.

