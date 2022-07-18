VitalHub Announces Multi Year Contract with Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire Integrated Care System

TORONTO, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the "Company" or "VitalHub") VHI is pleased to announce a multi-year licensing contract of subsidiary Transforming System's SHREWD Platform and SHREWD Resilience offerings to Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire Integrated Care System ("BOB ICS").



Berkshire West CCG is part of the Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire Integrated Care System spanning three Clinical Commissioning Groups, six NHS Trusts, 14 local health authorities, and 45 Primary Care Networks. In total, BOB ICS provides care for a population of 1.8 million people across southeast England.

Through this contract, BOB ICS will attain visibility of the entire health system in real time, enabling improved resource utilization, capacity and load balancing, and operational efficiency. This contract provides access to the SHREWD Platform and Resilience offerings across BOB ICS, further increasing penetration of Transforming System's offerings across southeast England. With this deployment, SHREWD products will be installed in four out of the six ICS's in southeast England. The remaining two ICS's both using other VitalHub products, presenting a further organic growth opportunity.

SHREWD Platform provides an operational data layer that is a single source of the truth in real time, allowing the SHREWD modules to provide intelligent insights, and managers and key decision-makers to take the right action at the right time. The SHREWD Platform provides the integration and data collection tools the SHREWD modules operate from. The tools aggregate data which is accessed by SHREWD modules or an API, to transform the data into meaningful information with targeted functions.

SHREWD Resilience enables the whole health and social care system within a defined area to access real-time data. Resilience displays data in a way that is simple to understand and visually identifies areas of pressure quickly. Resilience enables front line teams and operational leaders to see a real time view of the situation in around three seconds. Users can then ‘drill down' into the precise reason for that pressure within a few clicks. This enables users to focus on where support is needed to improve flow.

"We are delighted with the ongoing progress and deployment of Transforming System's products across the UK," said Dan Matlow, CEO of VitalHub Corp. "The power of real-time visibility solutions offers incredible power to health systems, enabling improved resource utilization, response times, and overall quality of care. We look forward to continuing to expand our presence across the UK and beyond, as we strive to provide best-in-class operational visibility solutions to our clients."

ABOUT BUCKINGHAMSHIRE, OXFORDSHIRE AND BERKSHIRE INTEGRATED CARE SYSTEM

The Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care System (BOB ICS) which covers a population of 1.8 million, three Clinical Commissioning Groups (CCGs) including OCCG, six NHS Trusts, 14 local authorities and 166 GP practices, working together as 45 Primary Care Networks.

ABOUT VITALHUB

Software for Health and Human Services providers designed to simplify the user experience and optimize outcomes. VitalHub develops mission-critical technology solutions for Health and Human Services providers in the Mental Health (Child, Youth & Adult), Long-Term Care, Home Health, Community & Social Services and Acute Care sectors.

VitalHub develops technologies in two primary categories: Patient Flow, Operational Visibility & Patient Journey Optimization solutions; and Electronic Health Record, Case Management, Care Coordination & Optimization solutions. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic growth opportunities within its product suite, and pursuing a strategic M&A plan. Currently VitalHub serves more than 600 clients across Canada, USA, UK, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Europe.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, Canada, with an offshore development hub in Sri Lanka. The VitalHub team comprises more than 200 team members globally. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol "VHI".

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

