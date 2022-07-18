$14.4 Billion Worldwide Cloud-Based VDI Industry to 2027 - Featuring Cisco Systems, Citrix Systems and Dell Among Others

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud-Based VDI Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global cloud-based VDI market reached a value of US$ 5.8 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 14.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.37% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
A cloud-based virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) refers to the technology used by organizations to create a virtualized desktop environment on remote server setup. It uses cloud-based storage systems through which a virtual desktop image is delivered over a centralized network to an endpoint, such as a personal computer or a mobile device. It also enables the user to interact with the operating system and its applications in real-time and offers enhanced security, device portability and cost-efficiency. Owing to these benefits, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), medical and information technology (IT).
The emerging trend of digitization and virtualization across industries is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Cloud-based VDI aids organizations in improving centralized management, workforce mobility and data security. Furthermore, various technological advancements in mobile technology and the emerging trend of Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD), are also providing a boost to the market growth.
Additionally, increasing integration with artificial intelligence (AI) and virtual reality (VR) across various industrial verticals, especially in the healthcare industry, is creating a positive outlook for the market growth. For instance, in case of emergencies, healthcare providers can remotely access their desktop and log into the installed applications using any device. Other factors, including rapid urbanization, technological advancements and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are projected to drive the market further.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being Amazon Web Services Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Dell Inc., Hp Inc., International Business Machines, Microsoft Corporation, NComputing Co. Ltd., Rackspace Us Inc., Vmware Inc., etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global cloud-based VDI market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cloud-based VDI market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global cloud-based VDI market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Cloud-Based VDI Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Deployment Type
6.1 Private
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Public
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Hybrid
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by End-User
7.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Large Enterprises
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Vertical
8.1 BFSI
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Government
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Healthcare
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Telecom and IT
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Education
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Indicators
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 Amazon Web Services Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Citrix Systems Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 Dell Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5 Hp Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 International Business Machines
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.6.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Microsoft Corporation
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 NComputing Co. Ltd.
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9 Rackspace Us Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Vmware Inc.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7clf5h
Attachment
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.