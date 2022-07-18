First Tellurium Engages Independent Trading Group as its Market-Maker; OTC Symbol Change

Vancouver, BC, Canada, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Tellurium Corp. FTEL (the "Company" or "First Tellurium") has retained Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the Canadian Securities Exchange to maintain an orderly market, improve liquidity in the trading of the Company's shares and provide the Company with market intelligence.



Under the terms of the Agreement, ITG will receive $5,000 per month and will be engaged on a month-to-month basis. The Company and ITG are unrelated entities. ITG has no present, direct or indirect interest in the Company or its securities. There are no performance factors in the agreement, and ITG will not receive either shares or options as compensation. ITG is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and can therefore access all Canadian stock exchanges and alternative trading systems.

OTC Symbol Change

The Company also announces that a voluntary symbol change has been approved and processed by FINRA. Effective July 15, 2022, the Company's shares will trade under the symbol "FSTTF".

About First Tellurium Corp.

First Tellurium's unique business model is to generate revenue and value through mineral discovery, project development, project generation and cooperative access to untapped mineral regions in Indigenous territory with sustainable exploration.

Our polymetallic (tellurium, gold, silver copper, tungsten) Deer Horn Project in British Columbia and Klondike tellurium-gold property in Colorado anchor a diversified search for metals, working in alliance with Indigenous peoples, NGOs, governments and leading metals buyers. This is the future of mineral exploration: generating revenue by exploring responsibly and leveraging diverse partnerships.

First Tellurium proudly adheres to and supports the principles and rights set out in the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and in particular the fundamental proposition of free, prior and informed consent.





