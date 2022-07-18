Global Bioreactor Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioreactor Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global bioreactor market reached a value of US$ 5.64 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 11.84 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.16% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



A bioreactor refers to a fermentation vessel, wherein biological reactions are executed for developing enzymes and various organisms, including bacteria, animal cells and yeast, under controlled conditions. It aids in producing several pharmaceuticals, such as vaccines and monoclonal antibodies, maintaining the inhomogeneous state of the cells to obtain the desired output, and monitoring the environmental conditions for promoting the cell formation process.

On account of these properties, a bioreactor is extensively used by biopharmaceutical companies, research and development (R&D) institutions, and contract research organizations (CROs). At present, it is commercially available in glass, stainless steel, and single-use material types.



Bioreactor Market Trends:

The global bioreactor market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes, especially amongst the steadily rising geriatric population.

In line with this, the growing need for preventive vaccines, particularly during the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, have prompted several pharmaceutical companies to considerably invest in research and development (R&D) activities to extend their production capacities. This, in turn, is inflating the overall sales of bioreactors across the globe.

Additionally, significant technological advancements, such as the introduction of single-use bioreactors (SUBs) for optimizing the quality, flexibility, and scalability of microorganisms' formation operations with minimal cost and energy requirements, are positively stimulating the market growth.

Apart from this, increasing biopharmaceuticals manufacturing capacities across developing nations, along with the rising demand for bioreactors that support modern, evolving, high-cell density, and intensified clinical processes requiring high oxygen transfer and great carbon dioxide (CO2) removal are propelling the market growth.

Other factors, such as rapid expansion in the pharmaceutical and biologics sectors, the escalating need for effective treatment drugs, and the increasing awareness among consumers regarding the formulation and availability of personalized medicines, are contributing to the market growth significantly.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 2mag AG, bbi-biotech GmbH, Bioengineering AG, Eppendorf SE, Getinge AB, Infors AG, Merck KGaA, Pall Corporation (Danaher Corporation), Sartorius AG, Solaris Biotechnology Srl and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global bioreactor market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global bioreactor market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the usage?

What is the breakup of the market based on the scale?

What is the breakup of the market based on the control type?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global bioreactor market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

