Canadian North Resources lists on the Quotation Board of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

TORONTO, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian North Resources Inc. ("Canadian North" or the "Company") CNRI is pleased to announce that its common shares have been accepted for listing on the Quotation Board of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSX) under the trading symbol: EO0, which is E-O-zero. The Company's common shares will now be cross-listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE).



This cross-listing is a significant milestone for the Company, as it opens up the opportunity for investment by institutional and retail investors across Europe while increasing potential trading liquidity and market awareness for the company.

"This listing will enable investors to trade our shares without currency risk. We look forward to growing our presence in continental Europe as we continue to expand our mineral resources on our Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium and platinum Projects" said Dr. Kaihui Yang, President and CEO of Canadian North.

About Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) is one of the world's largest international trading centers for securities. Operated by the Deutsche Boerse AG, FSE is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges, and is responsible for approximately 90 percent of all securities traded in Germany. The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trading for international investors.

About Canadian North Resources Inc.

Canadian North Resources Inc. is an exploration and development company focusing on the metals for the clean-energy, electric vehicles, battery and high-tech industries. The company is advancing its 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium, and platinum project in Nunavut, Canada.

The Ferguson Lake mining property contains substantial resources in compliance with NI43-101 standards, which include Indicated Mineral Resources of 24.3 million tonnes containing 455 million pounds (Mlb) copper at 0.85%, 321Mlb nickel at 0.60%, 37.5Mlb cobalt at 0.07%, 1.08 million ounces (Moz) palladium at 1.38gpt and 0.18Moz platinum at 0.23gpt; Inferred Mineral Resources of 47.2 million tonnes containing 947Mlb copper at 0.91%, 551.5Mlb nickel at 0.53%, 62.4Mlb cobalt at 0.06%, 2.12Moz palladium at 1.4gpt and 0.38Moz platinum at 0.25gpt. The resource model indicates significant potential for resource expansion along strike and at depth over the 15 km long mineralized belt. (Referred to "Independent Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada, June 13, 2022" filed by the Company to Sedar.com).

