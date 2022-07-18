Constellium to Report Second Quarter 2022 Results on July 27, 2022

PARIS, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE CSTM will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at 10:00 AM (Eastern Daylight Time) to announce its second quarter 2022 results. The press release will be sent before market opening.
The conference call will be hosted by Jean-Marc Germain, Chief Executive Officer, and Peter Matt, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.
Details of the conference call, webcast and accompanying presentation will be available on the Constellium Investor Relations page at: https://www.constellium.com/financial-results-presentations
The webcast can be accessed live at: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/242658479
To participate by telephone, please dial the following number and enter access code 364584 to be connected to the Constellium earnings call:
- USA: +1 646 664 1960
- France: 09 70 73 39 58
- Germany: 032 22109 8334
- Switzerland: 022 518 90 26
- United Kingdom: 020 3936 2999
An archived recording of the conference call will also be available at www.constellium.com for three weeks.
About Constellium
Constellium CSTM is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including packaging, automotive and aerospace. Constellium generated €6.2 billion of revenue in 2021.
|Jason Hershiser– Investor Relations
Phone: +1 443 988-0600
investor-relations@constellium.com
|Delphine Dahan-Kocher – Communications
Phone: +1 443 420 7860
delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com
