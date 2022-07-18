Green Brick Partners, Inc. to Join S&P SmallCap 600 Index

PLANO, Texas, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Brick Partners, Inc. GRBK (the "Company" or "Green Brick"), Fortune Magazine's top 20 fastest growing company of 2021 and its fastest growing public homebuilder, announced today that the Company was named for inclusion in the S&P SmallCap 600 index effective on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.
About Green Brick Partners, Inc.
Green Brick Partners, Inc. is a diversified homebuilding and land development company operating through eight homebuilder brands in five major markets. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St. Lucie, Florida (GHO Homes). Green Brick also owns a noncontrolling interest in Challenger Homes in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and retains interests in related financial services platforms, including Green Brick Title, Green Brick Mortgage, and BHome Mortgage. The Company is engaged in all aspects of the homebuilding process, including land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sales for its residential neighborhoods and master-planned communities. For more information about Green Brick Partners Inc.'s subsidiary homebuilders, please visit greenbrickpartners.com/homebuilders.
Contact:
Benting Hu
Vice President of Finance
(469) 808-1014
IR@greenbrickpartners.com
