Jakaverse Metaverse Platform Raises $3M Pre - Series A Financing from Young Millionaire Partners, Owner of Titan Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAKAVERSE reinforces its leadership in Metaverse (virtual world) platform, ending Pre Series A funding deal from giant alliance Titan Capital Group Holdings, a leader in supporting and investing in innovative technology and startups both nationally and region with an initial funding of more than 3 million USD. to strengthen the business.

Mr. Jakapong Prachuabmoh and Ms. Jinthita Chanthasuwansin, the development team of Jakaverse, joins hands with Mr. Tanthai Narongkul, Chief Executive Officer of Titan Capital Group Holdings announces the closing of a $3 million Pre Series A funding deal and Titan Capital bought Jakaverse land over 100 JAKA Blocks.

This fundraising is to enhance the potential to develop a platform that continues to grow to drive strong and sustainable with various partners that has been trusted by leading organizations including Nationally - Globally, Jakaverse is committed to developing a virtual world platform to help benefit people in today's era. that are changing the behavior of living in parallel to connect between the real world and the virtual world To the next leader in the Metaverse platform.

On the other hand, Mr. Jakapong Prachuabmoh also mentioned about this fundraising, Titan Capital Group Holdings, a leader in supporting and investing in innovative technologies and startups both nationally and regionally. Officially joined the Jakaverse family and thank you for trusting us to become a VC closed a $3 million Pre-Series A funding deal for us Including becoming a partner for our platform as well.

Today we have grown one more important step into Pre Series A by Titan Capital because we strongly believe that What we do is technology that is going to make history and change the world again From a down-to-earth society, online society into a VR glasses society, a decentralization metaverse society and this funding will drive our project to develop fully and reach the goal faster.

We will use this funding to develop the virtual world platform to be fully usable as soon as possible including developing various games and innovations on the platform as well and we are confident that from today we will move on to Series A - B and C until we can become the 2nd or 3rd unicorn of Thailand and we are delighted that Titan has decided to join us on our journey and let's change this world together.

Ms. Jinthita Chanthasuwansin also mentioned the development of Jakaverse that;

After our platform was established, It is a virtual world beyond imagination with highlights in Game entertain, Metaverse e-commerce , innovation with selling points, clear strengths in a quick time, As a result leading brands at national and continental levels has continued to participate in the development of our platform.

we will start opening up foreign markets that are target groups such as Singapore, Indonesia, People's Republic of China, Dubai, UK and USA respectively.

For Jakaverse, it is known as the virtual world platform beyond imagination. It is the number 1 metaverse in Thailand with many famous brands both Thai and foreign Come join as many partners. For more information, please visit www.Jakaverse.com.

