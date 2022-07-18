Radisson appoints Vivien Janvier as Director, Geology

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. RDSRMRDF: ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Vivien Janvier, P.Geo, Ph.D., as Director, Geology effective July 18, 2022.



Mr. Janvier has more than a decade of professional geology and research experience covering a wide range of areas including exploration management, structural geology, 3D modelling, resource estimation, multispectral analysis and exploration techniques. He was previously Senior Project Geologist, 3D modelling specialist at Goldspot Discoveries, prior to which he worked with Agnico Eagle and Technominex. Over the course of his career, he has worked on several projects ranging from grass-roots exploration to mature mining projects in Canada, Africa and South America. Mr. Janvier has also been involved in a number of new discoveries, more recently the Keats high-grade gold discovery (Newfound Gold), the new gold-rich zone at the Beaufor gold deposit (Monarch Mining) and the new polymetallic system discovery at the Elmer East project (Quebec Precious Metals). Mr. Janvier holds a PhD in Earth Sciences – Economic Geology and a Master in Earth Sciences – Mineral Resources.

"We are delighted to welcome Vivien to the Radisson team. Vivien is a seasoned geologist and 3D modeling expert with considerable experience ranging from grassroots exploration to advanced resource development and production. Vivien's appointment is very timely as our focus shifts to the interpretation of the attractive results obtained from almost 130km of drilling undertaken at O'Brien since 2019 and to the integration of this data into our litho-structural and resource models. His research-oriented mindset and experience will also aid our efforts to integrate the significant volume of historical data from decades of exploration and production at O'Brien, thereby enhancing our geological knowledge and helping us identify additional high-priority exploration targets on the property. We look forward to leveraging his extensive experience in mineral exploration, 3D modelling, resource estimation and his passion for new discoveries in our quest to advance the high-grade O'Brien gold project and to prove up the true economic potential of this unique asset," commented Rahul Paul, President and CEO of Radisson Mining Resources.

"I am excited to start working with an extremely talented and motivated team and to working towards defining the true potential of the O'Brien project, an asset that I strongly believe in. I am convinced that the O'Brien project has all the ingredients to become one the next major gold mines in Canada. Exploration results thus far have strengthened my conviction, suggesting that there is much more upside yet to be untapped at depth and along strike to the east and west of the historic O'Brien Mine. I look forward to building on the work done thus far to discover and define new high-grade mineralized zones in several underexplored areas. I believe there is a tremendous opportunity ahead for Radisson shareholders and I look forward to working with the team to advance the O'Brien project and to contribute to the growth of Radisson," commented Vivien Janvier, Director, Geology of Radisson Mining Resources.

Separately, Nicolas Guivarch, P. Geo has resigned from his position as Manager, Exploration and Technical services to pursue other opportunities. The company would like to thank him for his professionalism and contribution over the last 3 years and wishes him success in his future endeavours.

Radisson mining resources Inc.

Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O'Brien project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Quebec. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O'Brien Mine, considered to have been the Quebec's highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957: Kenneth Williamson 3DGeo-Solution, July 2019).

On behalf of the board of directors

Rahul Paul

President and CEO

Hubert Parent-Bouchard

Chief Financial Officer

819-763-9969

hpbouchard@radissonmining.com

