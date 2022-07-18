South Africa Motor Vehicle Market 2022: Sales of New and Used Vehicles Recovered to Pre-Pandemic Levels in 2021, Workshop Revenue Still Below 2019

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Motor Vehicle Industry in South Africa 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



South Africa has the biggest vehicle market by sales and exports in Africa. While sales of new and used vehicles and accessories recovered to pre-pandemic levels in 2021, workshop revenue was still below that of 2019.

Used vehicle price increases have outpaced new car prices due to semi-conductor shortages and global logistic bottlenecks. There are concerns about the readiness of South African-based original equipment manufacturers to shift to electric vehicle production to service growing global demand.



Roadblocks

The motor vehicle industry faces a number of challenges such as the shortage of semi-conductors and global logistic bottlenecks that have led to a shortage of new vehicles, which has pushed up the price of new and used cars. Unrest affected vehicle imports and exports while floods have seriously affected production, particularly at Toyota's KwaZulu-Natal plant. Vehicle manufacturers and auto component suppliers are being held back by the electricity crisis and several are installing off-grid power. There is concern that the significant increase in fuel prices could slow new car sales.



Competition

Successive government incentives over the years have ensured that South Africa has a relatively globally-competitive vehicle manufacturing sector. It has one of the most competitive motor retail trading environments in the world with the widest choice to market-size ratio. The country is a strategic global supplier of catalytic converters. The industry has expressed concern about the effect of illegal imports on local sales and localisation efforts.



The report focuses on the motor vehicle industry, which incorporates the manufacture, distribution, servicing and maintenance of motor vehicles and the manufacture of components. It includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector, including production, sales and export statistics, subsectors such as the rental and electric vehicle market, major players, corporate actions and developments.

There are profiles of 105 companies including major manufacturers such as Toyota, Nissan, Volkswagen and Ford, JSE-listed groups Motus, Combined Motor Holdings and Super Group and heavy vehicle manufacturers including Bell Equipment and FAW.





