Variable Frequency Drive Market Size Worth USD 32.31 Billion, Globally, by 2029 at 7.2% CAGR

Pune, India, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global variable frequency drive market size is projected to grow from USD 19.21 billion in 2021 to USD 32.31 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The market size valued USD 19.87 billion in 2022 This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, "Variable Frequency Drive Market, 2022-2029."

Industry Development

January 2022: Danfoss's Intelligent drives assists in enhancing HVAC safety with automated system check. The process involves automatic test of the complete installation, performed by the drive.





Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Forecast Period 2022 to 2029 CAGR 7.2% 2029 Value Projection USD 32.31 billion Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 19.21 billion Historical Data for 2018-2020 No. of Pages 326 Segments covered By Type (AC Drive, DC Drive, Servo Drive), By Power Range (Micro, Low, Medium, High), By Application (Pumps, Electric Fan, HVAC, Conveyors, Extruders, Others), By End-user (Power Generation, Infrastructure, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Mining, Agriculture, and Others) Growth Drivers Rising Digital and Automation to Navigate Market Growth Creative Product Unveilings by Prime Players to Spur Market Growth





Driving Factors:

Rising Digital and Automation to Navigate Market Growth

The augmented inclination towards digitalization, connectivity, as well as automating industrial procedures by different industry verticals has perceived an increasing demand in VFDs, aiding them to remotely administer the process. In complex industrial uses such as huge buildings HVAC systems, the resulting data can be improved with a noteworthy gain in competence and energy savings by monitoring and checking the motor by variable drives, transforming them to become smart motors and even permitting them to be controlled distantly or even automatically, further augmenting performance, system efficiency as well as energy savings.

COVID-19 Impact:

COVID-19: Commotions in Supply Chain Management to Decline Growth amid Pandemic

The global health emergency triggered owing to the influence of COVID-19 was staggering and unprecedented, and had a prime sway on numerous industry verticals. The implementations of travel prohibitions and limitations, shelter-in-place-orders, and shutdowns have commenced deterioration in manufacturing industries, trade disputes among others around the world are few of the important factors hindering the market growth.





Report Coverage:

The report offers a methodical review of the variable frequency drive market segments and a methodical examination of the market. A considerate review of the present market trends, as well as the impending prospects, are offered in the report. Furthermore, it unveils an extensive analysis of the regional insights and their role in forming the variable frequency drive market growth. The COVID-19 influences have been discussed in the report to aid investors and business owners with an enhanced perception of the imaginable threats prevailing in the market. The report further discusses the key players and their fundamental strategies to stay in the leading position.

Segmentation

The market is segregated into AC drive, DC drive, and servo drive based on type.

The market is divided into micro, low, medium, and high power ranges based on the power range.

The market is classified into pumps, conveyors, HVAC, electric fans, extruders, and others based on application.

Based on the end-user, the market is branched into power generation industry, infrastructure, oil & gas, food & beverages, mining, agriculture, and so on. Power generation segment dominated in 2021.

Geographic regions segmented throughout the market in this report comprise North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Lead Backed by Greater Electricity Demand

The electricity demand is set to observe an increase in demand amid the forecast period. The maximum of these rises will arise in the quickest-growing Asia Pacific region, leading in the region holding the largest variable frequency drive market shares.

The growth of renewable energy in North America and Europe is predicted to result in substantial market share for this region.

Countries in Latin America are set to experience major capitalization events across mining and oil & gas industries.





Competitive Landscape

Creative Product Unveilings by Prime Players to Spur Market Growth

The fundamental players present in the market embrace numerous strategies to hike their position in the market as dominating companies. One such pivotal tactic is procuring companies to boost the brand value among users. Another vital strategy is periodically launching innovative products that will positively benefit the users.

A List of Key Manufacturers Operating in the Global Market:

Eaton Corporation

Hitachi Hi-Rel Power Electronics

Rockwell Automation

Johnson Controls

Anaheim Automation Inc.

WEG

ABB

Nidec Motor Corporation

Siemens

Danfoss Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

TMEIC

Fuji Electric Corp. of America

Schneider Electric

Yaskawa Corporation

Toshiba International Corporation

General Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc.

