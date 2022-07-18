Paper Straws Market to Grow Substantially at 6.5% CAGR from 2022 to 2028 - Report by Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research's recent analysis of the Global Paper Straws Market finds that the increasing demand for eco-friendly products and public awareness is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by the growing hospitality industry. The Global Paper Straws Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 2,838.1 Million in 2028.



The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 1,945.1 Million in the year 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled "Paper Straws Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Printed Paper Straw, Non-Printed Paper Straw), by Material (Virgin Kraft Paper, Recycled Paper), by Straw Length (<7 cm, 7 - 10 cm, 10 - 15 cm, >15 cm), by Sales Channel (Manufacturers, Distributers, Retailers, E-Retail), by End-Use (Food Service, Institutional, Household), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

According to our primary respondents' research, the Paper Straws market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.5% during the forecast period.

The Paper Straws market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 1,945.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2,838.1 Million by 2028; based on primary research.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Paper Straws market.



Market Dynamics :

Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Eco-friendly Products and Public Awareness to Drive the Market Growth

The increasing demand for eco-friendly products and public awareness is anticipated to augment the growth of the Paper Straws Market during the forecast period. Consumer trends towards environmentally friendly and appropriate products are one of the critical drivers of the growth of the Global Paper Straws Market. Attractive, single-use, disposable consumables have always been the focus of consumers. Thus, paper straw makers offer printed paper straws with adorable designs to increase consumer attention in the market. Paper straws made of 3/4 layers of paper and many additives around the mold are relatively more durable than traditional paper straws. As a result, paper straws can meet market demand for stable and sustainable alternatives to plastic straws and gain significant traction during the forecast period. Global consumption of plastic straws has skyrocketed in the last two-thirds. However, increased intolerance to plastic straws increased consumer demand for biodegradable straws, and increased government reforms and regulations banning plastic straws provide a positive outlook for the growth of the Paper Straws Market.

Growing Hospitality Industry to Stimulate Market Growth

The growing hospitality industry is expected to fuel the growth of the Paper Straws Market within the estimated timeframe. The hospitality industry is a significant end-user of paper straws, and the growing number of grocery stores has significantly boosted the demand for paper straws. In the food and beverage sector, consumer behavior has changed substantially. In addition, growing online grocery delivery platforms in emerging markets such as India offer a return on investment of over 40%. This fierce fuels competition for food delivery platforms among food service companies that provide favorable growth opportunities for disposable foods such as paper straws.

Segmentation of the Global Paper Straws Market:

Product Printed Paper Straw Non-Printed Paper Straw

Material Virgin Kraft Paper Recycled Paper

Straw Length <7 cm 7 - 10 cm 10 - 15 cm >15 cm

Sales Channel Manufacturers Distributers Retailers E-Retail

End-Use Food Service Institutional Household

Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the packaging industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



a. North America

b. Europe

c. Asia Pacific

d. Latin America

e. Middle East & Africa

2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

4. Long-Term Dynamics

5. Short-Term Dynamics

The Report on Paper Straws Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 143 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Paper Straws Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Printed Paper Straw, Non-Printed Paper Straw), by Material (Virgin Kraft Paper, Recycled Paper), by Straw Length (<7 cm, 7 - 10 cm, 10 - 15 cm, >15 cm), by Sales Channel (Manufacturers, Distributers, Retailers, E-Retail), by End-Use (Food Service, Institutional, Household), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific to Witness Fastest Growth in the Market

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) and will likely continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the use of these straws in the hospitality industry in the region. Furthermore, the rapid development of the food and beverage industry in the region is also likely to support the regional growth of the market. Additionally, the increase in bans and limitations on the use of plastic by governments in the region is also expected to contribute to the market growth in the area.

List of Prominent Players in Paper Straws Market:

Fuling Global Inc.

Footprint

Charta Global

Canada Brown

Bygreen

Biopak

Hoffmaster Group Inc.

Vegware

TIPI Straws Co

OkStraw Paper Straws

Transcend Packaging

Tetra Pak

Hello Straw

Royal Paper Industries

Huhtamaki OYJ



Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Paper Straws Market?

How will the Paper Straws Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion's share of the Paper Straws Market?

What is the Paper Straws market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Paper Straws Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

October 2019: Transcend Packaging (UK) announced the acquisition of Bio Straw Ltd. (UK), a manufacturer of paper straws. Bio Straw (UK) will transfer all manufacturing assets to Transcend Packaging. In addition, this strategic initiative will expand the product customer base and enhance paper straws' marketing and manufacturing capabilities.

May 2019: Hoff master Group, Inc. (USA) announced the acquisition of The Paper Straw Co (UK), a manufacturer of paper straws based in the United Kingdom. Through this strategic acquisition, the company aims to expand its activities in the European market for paper straw products and expand its product portfolio.

May 2019: Huhtamaki Oyj (Finland) established a paper straw production unit in Northern Ireland. The manufacturing facility is located in the town of Antrim near Belfast, Northern Ireland. This expansion aims to expand the company's paper-based product portfolio, including paper straws.

This market, titled "Paper Straws Market" will cover complete information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others, as mentioned below:

Parameter Details Market Size Provided for Years 2016-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016-2020 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Segments Covered • Product



° Printed Paper Straw



° Non-Printed Paper Straw



• Material



° Virgin Kraft Paper



° Recycled Paper



• Straw Length



° <7 cm



° 7 - 10 cm



° 10 - 15 cm



° >15 cm



• Sales Channel



° Manufacturers



° Distributers



° Retailers



° E-Retail



• End-Use



° Food Service



° Institutional



° Household



• Region



° North America



° Europe



° Asia Pacific



° Latin America



° Middle East & Africa



Region & Counties Covered • North America



° U.S.



° Canada



° Mexico



• Europe



° U.K



° France



° Germany



° Italy



° Spain



° Rest Of Europe



• Asia Pacific



° China



° Japan



° India



° South Korea



° South East Asia



° Rest Of Asia Pacific



• Latin America



° Brazil



° Argentina



° Rest Of Latin America



• Middle East & Africa



° GCC Countries



° South Africa



° Rest Of Middle East & Africa



Companies Covered • Fuling Global Inc.



• Footprint



• Charta Global



• Canada Brown



• Bygreen



• Biopak



• Hoffmaster Group Inc.



• Vegware



• TIPI Straws Co



• OkStraw Paper Straws



• Transcend Packaging



• Tetra Pak



• Hello Straw



• Royal Paper Industries



• Huhtamaki OYJ Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

