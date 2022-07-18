Kuwait Warehousing Market-- Surging logistics volume, rising imports, trend of logistics outsourcing and government efforts to enhance the logistics infrastructure in Kuwait: Ken Research

Gurugram, India, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

There are 900K+ import/export containers in three ports of Kuwait with 10M+ import/export per ton.

Kuwait's Public Authority for Roads and Transportation (PART) is currently implementing 19 major road projects across the country worth a total of $4.9 Bn.

Digital transformation will be one of the most prominent pillars of the government's work program in order to develop services and simplify procedures, as government agencies aim towards greater automation of their services.

Kuwait Warehousing Market Overview

Infrastructure Development: The Kuwaiti Government has set up an investment plan for expanding and modernizing the airport. It will include building a new passenger terminal, a third runway and expansion and refurbishment of the two existing runways, a second control tower, taxiways, various platforms and a new administrative building for the aeronautical authority, in addition to a program of projects for air navigation and communications facilities.

Request for Free Sample Report @

Emergence of New Technologies: Advanced sortation systems, Drones, IoT and Automated guided vehicles are some of the emerging technologies in the Kuwait warehousing ecosystem. Advanced analytics, such as predictive analytics, are leveraged to improve forecasting and drive smarter decision-making in the warehouse.

Focus on Last Mile Deliveries: There is a growing need of last-mile deliveries occupying a critical position. eCommerce sales and demand for quick delivery continue to increase every year. Porter Express serves some of the renowned companies in Kuwait and the surrounding region. Porter Express is looking forward to become a dominant last mile and fulfillment provider in Kuwait after becoming a profitable player in 2020.

Shift to Sustainable Warehousing: Kuwait Warehousing Industry is expected to witness a major shift in warehousing management techniques. Companies plan to use energy efficient equipments, reduce the packaging and utilize biodegradable materials. For example, Kuwait-based logistics provider, Agility has spent $18m in green supply chain technologies through its corporate venture arm Agility Ventures. The two companies that have benefitted from this step are Hyliion and TVP Solar.

The report titled " Kuwait Warehousing Market Outlook to 2026F– "Driven by Rise in Demand for Technologically Advanced Warehouses by Different End Users " provides a comprehensive analysis on the status of the warehousing market in Kuwait. The report covers various aspects including overview of transportation infrastructure, industrial landscape of Kuwait, warehousing market size and segmentations, trends and developments, issues and challenges, regulatory landscape, value chain analysis, competitive scenario and emerging technologies in the industries. The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue and business activity.

Key Segments Covered:-

By Captive and Logistics Companies

Logistics Companies

Captive Companies

By Licensed and Non Licensed Warehouse

Licensed Warehouses

Non-Licensed Warehouses

By Grade

Grade A

Grade B and others

By Commercial Models

Built to Suit Model

Long Term Leasing Model

Rental Models by 3PL

By Warehouse Type

Dry & Ambient

Cold Storage

Open Yards

Agriculture and Other Warehouses

By End Users

Food & Beverages

Consumer Retail

Healthcare

Automotive and Industrial Equipments

Consumer E-Commerce

Others

By Consumer E-Commerce

E-commerce Delivery Stations

Dark Kitchens/Stores

Others

By Region

Mina Abdullah

Sulaibiya

Shuwaikh

Ardiya

Jahra

Others

Companies Covered:-

Agility Kuwait

KGL Logistics Kuwait

DHL Kuwait

City Group

Aramex

TransCrate Logistics

Key Target Audience:-

International Domestic Freight Forwarders

Warehousing Companies

Logistics Companies

Logistics Consultants

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period – 2 016-2021

016-2021 Forecast Period –2021-2026F

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Executive Summary

Logistics Warehouse Companies in Kuwait

Kuwait Country and Logistics Sector Overview

Snapshot of Industrial Market Landscape in Kuwait

Major Regulations for the Warehousing and Logistics Industry in Kuwait

Emerging Technologies in Kuwait Warehousing Market

Key Trends in Kuwait Warehousing Market

Major Challenges in Kuwait Warehousing Market

Competitive Landscape in Kuwait Warehousing Market

Strengths and Weaknesses of Major Warehousing Players in Kuwait

Detailed Analysis on Kuwait Warehousing Market (Market Size, 2016-2021; Market Segmentation; Market Shares; Competition; Future Market Size, 2026F)

Competitive Landscape in Kuwait Warehousing Market

Analyst Recommendations

Agility Warehouse Space Kuwait

DHL Warehouse Space Kuwait

Transcrate Warehouse Space Kuwait

Aramex Warehouse Space Kuwait

KGL Logistics Kuwait

Sulaibya Warehousing Space

Mina Abdullah Warehousing Space

Shuwaikh Warehousing Space

Licensed Warehouses Kuwait

Non Licensed Warehouses Kuwait

Logistics and Distribution Centers Kuwait

Dry Warehousing Revenue Kuwait

Ambient Warehousing Revenue Kuwait



Kuwait Warehousing Market

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

support@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

