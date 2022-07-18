Automotive Finance Market Size Worth USD 385.42 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.5% CAGR

Pune, India, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive finance market size is projected to hit USD 385.42 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period. It stood at USD 248.10 billion in 2020. The global market is set to attain traction from the rising trend of engine downsizing. The installation of turbochargers or superchargers is likely to decline engine displacement and the amount of cylinders. It is estimated to impact vibrations and speed, thus refining the superiority of sound of the vehicle. This information is published by Fortune Business Insights™, in its report, titled, "Automotive Finance Market, 2021-2028." COVID-19 Pandemic: Deteriorating Sales of Utilized and Novel Cars to Hinder Growth

The outburst of the COVID-19 pandemic adversely impacted the automotive finance industry during the first quarter of 2020. The year displayed high sales of light commercial vehicles and pickup trucks. According to some sources, contrasting 2019, the demand for utilized vehicles dropped by 1-2% and for novel vehicles by 3-4% in 2020.





Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.5% 2028 Value Projection USD 385.42 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 245.62 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered On the basis of provider type, the market is segregated into banks, OEMs, and others. Growth Drivers Increasing Usage of Mobile and Web-based Platforms to Augur Growth Europe to Dominate Market due to Excellent Representation of Electric Vehicles





Market Drivers-

Increasing Usage of Mobile and Web-based Platforms to Augur Growth

One of the most inventive technologies that are presently attaining traction in the market for automotive finance is online loan service. Several web and mobile-based platforms are aiding people to make application for loan services, in comparison with other companies, as well as easy inspecting. Financial corporations these days are struggling insistently to enter emerging nations. People living in these regions frequently reach out to national banks, rather than financial companies for getting loans. These factors are responsible for the factors contributing to the automotive finance market growth during the forecast duration.





Highlights of the Report-

We provide our reports which are conducted with an all-inclusive examination approach that majorly emphasizes on delivering precise material. Our scholars have applied a data triangulation method which further assists us to offer trustworthy estimations and test the general market dynamics accurately. Further, our analysts have received admission to numerous international as well as regional funded registers for providing the up-to-date material so that the stakeholders and business professionals invest only in essential zones.

Regional Segmentation-

Europe to Dominate Market due to Excellent Representation of Electric Vehicles

Europe is expected to hold the majority of automotive finance market share and to lead in the market. The presentation of progressive technologies such as electric vehicles, connected cars, and autonomous cars is expected to nurture market growth.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow substantially over the next few years. The growing penetration of car rental and sharing services in the region is thrusting the market growth.

The North American region is perceiving decent growth in the automotive finance sector, primarily owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising economic unpredictability.





Competitive Landscape-

Crucial Players Emphasize on Collaborations and Procurements to Reinforce Their Positions

The global market for automotive finance bags a huge number of enterprises that are incessantly instigating collaborations as well as partnership deals with other corporations to deliver better services to their clienteles.

List of Players Operating in the Automotive Finance Market are as follows:

Ally Financial

Bank of America

Capital One

Chase Auto Finance

Daimler Financial Services

Ford Motor Credit Company

GM Financial Inc.

Hitachi Capital

Toyota Financial Services

Volkswagen Financial Services





Automotive Finance Market Segmentation:

By Provider Type:

Banks

OEMs

Others

By Purpose Type:

Loan

Leasing

By Vehicle Condition:

New

Used

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

