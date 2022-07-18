Global Metaverse Market Insights 2022 - Developer Economy and Expanded Capabilities of Service Providers Present Opportunities

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metaverse Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The metaverse refers to an interconnected network of shareable and persisting virtual worlds. End-users experience a sense of social presence and spatial awareness in a three-dimensional virtual space and participate in an extensive virtual economy. The term "metaverse" was coined in 1992, but the technology necessary to realize the concept did not exist then.
This study comprehensively analyzes the global metaverse industry, including its evolution from a concept to a bold bet, and identifies key technology components that constitute the metaverse architecture. It highlights developmental directions for the near future and notable ecosystem participants (vendors), specifically discussing their focus and product priorities.
It also assesses emerging application opportunities across sectors with real-world use case examples. Growth opportunities for market participants such as developers, service providers, and solution providers are included in the study.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
2. Introduction to the Metaverse
- Next - Generation Computing Platform
- The Significance of the Metaverse
- The Origins of the Metaverse
- Deconstructing the Metaverse
3. Metaverse Technology Architecture
- Technology Architecture
- Development Stages of the Metaverse
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
4. Metaverse in Summary
- Key Participants
- The Big 4 - Microsoft
- The Big 4 - Meta (Formerly Facebook)
- The Big 4 - Google
- The Big 4 - Apple
- Virtual World Platforms - Cryptocurrency - based and Others
5. The Meta Economy
- Metaverse Market Trends
- PACE - Prioritized Application Areas for the Metaverse
- PACE - Prioritization Explained
- Use Case Examples - Automotive and Education
- Use Case Examples - Media and Retail
- The Metaverse Opportunity for Businesses
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Developer Economy
- Growth Opportunity 2: Expanded Capabilities of Service Providers
- Growth Opportunity 3: Addressing Ethical Challenges
- Legal Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yq1qpl
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.