Global Agriculture, Construction and Mining Machinery Market to 2031 - Featuring Komatsu, Caterpillar, EXOR and Kubota Among Others

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.



Major companies in the agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market include Deere & Company, Komatsu Ltd, Caterpillar Inc, EXOR Group, Kubota Corp, CNH Industrial NV, Volvo AB, AGCO Corporation, Liebherr Group, and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.



The global agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market is expected to grow from $669.95 billion in 2021 to $743.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The market is expected to grow to $1,081.29 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.



The agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market consists of sales of farm machinery and equipment, power mowing equipment, and other powered home lawn and garden equipment, construction machinery, surface mining machinery, and logging equipment, and oil and gas field and underground mining machinery and equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce agriculture, construction, and mining machinery.



The main types of agriculture, construction, and mining machinery are construction machinery, agricultural implement, and mining and oil and gas field machinery. The construction machinery market refers to the equipment related to construction. The various operations include autonomous, semi-autonomous, and manual. The various cAsia Pacificity includes small, medium, and large.



The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The agriculture, construction, and mining machinery manufacturing market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in the end-user markets, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.



Agriculture equipment companies are offering telematics systems to farmers to enable wireless transfer of data between the equipment and its user. Telematics refers to the technology of collecting data from farm equipment operating in a field and then transferring the data to customers through the internet on a real-time basis. This enables farmers to remotely collect and manage information from their field equipment, enhance operational efficiencies and reduce production costs. Major companies offering telematics technology include Trimble's Connected Farm, John Deere's JD Link Ultimate, and AGCO's AgCommand Advanced Telematics service.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery



9. Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market, Segmentation By Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

11.3. Global Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market, Segmentation By Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion

12. Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Segments

12.1. Global Construction Machinery Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Earthmoving; Material Handling; Building & Road Construction Equipment

12.2. Global Agricultural Implement Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Farm Machinery And Equipment; Sanitary Paper Product; Stationery Products; Paper Bag And Coated And Treated Paper

12.3. Global Mining And Oil And Gas Field Machinery Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Oil & Gas Field Machinery And Equipment; Mining Machinery And Equipment



13. Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Metrics

13.1. Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global

