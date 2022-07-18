Global Agriculture, Construction and Mining Machinery Market to 2031 - Featuring Komatsu, Caterpillar, EXOR and Kubota Among Others

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
Reasons to Purchase
- Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies
- Understand how the market is being affected by the coronavirus and how it is likely to emerge and grow as the impact of the virus abates
- Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis
- Identify growth segments for investment
- Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market
- Understand customers based on the latest market research findings
- Benchmark performance against key competitors
- Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing
- Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis
Major companies in the agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market include Deere & Company, Komatsu Ltd, Caterpillar Inc, EXOR Group, Kubota Corp, CNH Industrial NV, Volvo AB, AGCO Corporation, Liebherr Group, and Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd.
The global agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market is expected to grow from $669.95 billion in 2021 to $743.68 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. The market is expected to grow to $1,081.29 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%.
The agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market consists of sales of farm machinery and equipment, power mowing equipment, and other powered home lawn and garden equipment, construction machinery, surface mining machinery, and logging equipment, and oil and gas field and underground mining machinery and equipment by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce agriculture, construction, and mining machinery.
The main types of agriculture, construction, and mining machinery are construction machinery, agricultural implement, and mining and oil and gas field machinery. The construction machinery market refers to the equipment related to construction. The various operations include autonomous, semi-autonomous, and manual. The various cAsia Pacificity includes small, medium, and large.
The Asia Pacific was the largest region in the agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the agriculture, construction, and mining machinery market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The agriculture, construction, and mining machinery manufacturing market growth is aided by stable economic growth forecasted in many developed and developing countries. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that the global GDP growth will be 3.3% in 2020 and 3.4% in 2021. Recovering commodity prices, after a significant decline in the historic period is further expected to aid the market growth. Developed economies are also expected to register stable growth during the forecast period. Additionally, emerging markets are expected to continue to grow slightly faster than the developed markets in the forecast period. Stable economic growth is expected to increase investments in the end-user markets, thereby driving the market during the forecast period.
Agriculture equipment companies are offering telematics systems to farmers to enable wireless transfer of data between the equipment and its user. Telematics refers to the technology of collecting data from farm equipment operating in a field and then transferring the data to customers through the internet on a real-time basis. This enables farmers to remotely collect and manage information from their field equipment, enhance operational efficiencies and reduce production costs. Major companies offering telematics technology include Trimble's Connected Farm, John Deere's JD Link Ultimate, and AGCO's AgCommand Advanced Telematics service.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Trends And Strategies
8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery
9. Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market
10. Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market, 2021, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
11. Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
11.2. Global Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market, Segmentation By Operation, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
11.3. Global Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market, Segmentation By Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
12. Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Segments
12.1. Global Construction Machinery Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Earthmoving; Material Handling; Building & Road Construction Equipment
12.2. Global Agricultural Implement Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Farm Machinery And Equipment; Sanitary Paper Product; Stationery Products; Paper Bag And Coated And Treated Paper
12.3. Global Mining And Oil And Gas Field Machinery Market, Segmentation By Type, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, Value ($ Billion) - Oil & Gas Field Machinery And Equipment; Mining Machinery And Equipment
13. Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Metrics
13.1. Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2016-2026, Global
13.2. Per Capita Average Agriculture, Construction, And Mining Machinery Market Expenditure, 2016-2026, Global
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9spzoy
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.