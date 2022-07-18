Global $1.6B Immersion Cooling in Data Centers Market 2022-2027 - High-Performance Computing Will Drive the Industry

Dublin, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immersion Cooling Market in Data Centers - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global immersion cooling market in data centers was valued at USD 399.9 million in 2021, and it is expected to reach USD 1,596.1 million by 2027, registering an estimated CAGR of 26.06% during the forecast period, 2022-2027.

The increasing carbon footprint of the data centers is one of the major reasons leading to the increased adoption of advanced liquid cooling technology, such as immersion cooling. In a recent study conducted by company 3M, a prominent synthetic coolant provider in the immersion cooling market, it was identified that 38% of the electricity needed in data centers equipped with traditional air-based cooling technologies is utilized just to cool the electronic components.



The increase in the number of hyper-scale data centers is driving the market as hyper-scale data centers are broadly used in different sectors to increase computing ability, memory, networking infrastructure, or storage resources. The different features of the hyper-scale data centers include the physical infrastructure and distribution systems that support the data centers for maximizing cooling efficiency and the ability to scale computing tasks quicker and faster.

Dealing with high-density power consumption is driving the market, as many industry estimates put cooling costs at around 40% of the data center's energy consumption. The immersion cooling can reduce the data center's energy usage by over 60%, with some systems stating it could be as much as a 95% reduction. For many data centers, this provides millions of dollars in savings annually.

The increasing carbon footprint of the data centers is another major issue leading to the increased adoption of advanced liquid cooling technology, such as immersion cooling. In a recent study conducted by company 3M, a prominent synthetic coolant provider in the immersion cooling market, it was identified that 38% of the electricity needed in data centers equipped with traditional air-based cooling technologies is utilized to cool the electronic components.

High investment with greater capital expenditure is restraining the market growth, as a requirement of specialized infrastructure is needed and hence needs to be justified with a longer-term ROI in mind.

The recent COVID-19 outbreak posed additional stress on multiple economies across various sectors. This shifted the focus toward a digital economy. Considering the role of immersion cooling, as the data centers manage more next-generation applications like the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence, they require higher density processors, which produce more heat, thus requiring more cooling power.

The degree of competition in the market studied is high and is expected to increase over the forecast period. The current market includes a number of companies vying for attention where the total addressable market is high. However, certain companies are strongly backed by government funding or investors. For instance, Iceotope is backed by Schneider Electric, which also has data center cooling solutions. GRC also recently acquired its series funding to become USD 15 million in total funds.

August 2021 - Submer, a leading creator of sophisticated immersion cooling solutions for cloud and edge computing data centers, announced a partnership with Hypertec. Immersion liquid cooling allows data centers to keep up with the growing demand for better power density while also providing protection from the outside elements that could harm the hardware.

August 2021 - Green Revolution Cooling (GRC), in collaboration with Intel, announced a partnership aimed at testing the reliability and safety of this tech and optimizing the system performance of immersion-cooled racks powered by Intel Xeon Scalable processors.

