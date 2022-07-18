Lithium-ion Battery Market Size Worth USD 193.13 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 23.3% CAGR

Pune, India, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Lithium-ion Battery Market was USD 36.90 billion in 2020. The global market size is expected to be USD 44.49 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 193.13 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 23.3% during the forecast period from 2021-2028. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report, titled, "Lithium-Ion Battery Market, 2021-2028."

According to our analysts, the incessant demand for power supply for numerous applications, augmented demand for electric vehicles, surging necessity of battery-operated equipment and machinery in automotive industries, and the usage of lithium-ion batteries in renewable energy applications are sustaining the lithium-ion battery market growth.





Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 23.3% 2028 Value Projection USD 193.3 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 36.90 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 200 Segments covered By Type, By Application, and By Region Growth Drivers Favorable Government Subsidies and Policies to Drive Market Growth Technological Advances and Rising Investments to Boost Market Development in Asia Pacific





COVID-19 Impacts:

COVID-19 Influence on Global Lithium-ion Battery Market to Hamper Growth

The outbreak of COVID-19 has hindered the growth of the lithium-ion battery market. The novel coronavirus has restrained the distribution of batteries. The vital battery component is mostly obtainable in Asia Pacific, but the pandemic has over-exposed the reliability of raw materials on the region.





Drivers and Restraints:

Augmented Usage of Batteries in Power Grid and Energy Storage Systems to Spur Market

Imposing stringent government guidelines to monitor surging pollution phases compel the industries to utilize lithium-ion batteries. The power industry is striving to manufacture renewable energy and stock for future purpose. Moreover, low cost, low-self discharge rate, and negligible installation space are a few of the crucial factors driving the implementation of lithium-ion batteries in smart grid and energy storage systems. Since the product is more resilient to high temperatures, it is perfect for usage in distant areas and thermal control applications.

Industry Developments:

September 2021: Toshiba Corporation, CBMM, and Sojitz Corporation initiated a joint development deal to commercially launch the next-generation lithium-ion battery by utilizing niobium titanium oxide for anode material.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

BYD Company (China)

LG Chem (South Korea)

Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd (CATL) (China)

Samsung SDI (South Korea)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

BAK Power (China)

Clarios (Germany)

Toshiba Corporation (Japan)

Hitachi (Japan)

Automotive Energy Supply Corporation (Japan)

A123 System (U.S.)

Saft Group S.A. (France)





Segments:

On the basis of type, the market is classified into lithium cobalt oxide, lithium iron phosphate, lithium nickel cobalt aluminum oxide, lithium manganese oxide, lithium nickel manganese cobalt, and lithium titanate oxide. Lithium cobalt oxide held a major share in 2020, owing to its extensive implementation in modern electronic gadgets.

Based on application, the market is categorized into automotive, consumer electronics, energy storage systems, industrial, and others.

Geographically, the market is branched across five main regions, comprising Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

Key Benefits for Lithium-ion Battery Market:

The Lithium-ion Battery market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

Porter's five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Lithium-ion Battery market during the forecast period (2022–2028).

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the global Lithium-ion Battery market to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analysis is elucidated in the study.





Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest lithium-ion battery market share during the mentioned time frame. China and Japan have been measured as the world's biggest markets for electronic vehicles.

North America is estimated to perceive sturdy growth, with the U.S. dominating in the industry landscape of the region.

The rising concentration of government organizations toward greenhouse gas emissions in the environment in Europe has sustained the growth of the lithium-ion battery market.

Competitive Landscape:

Joint Ventures Initiated by Key Companies Set to Endorse Market Growth

The dominating players in the market continually try to implement proficient tactics to elevate their brand value as well as endorse the global market growth by tackling least imaginable hurdles. One such operative strategy is entering into joint ventures with other competitive companies and further safeguarding a profit for both the involved companies.

Global Lithium-ion Battery Market Size Segmentation:

By Type

Lithium Cobalt Oxide

Lithium Iron Phosphate

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide

Lithium Manganese Oxide

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

Lithium Titanate Oxide

By Application

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Energy Storage System

Industrial

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

