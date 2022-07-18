Proactive news headlines including First Au, RemSense Technologies, Creso Pharma and Azure Minerals

Sydney, July 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- First Au Ltd FAU is demonstrating the prospectivity of its Victorian Goldfields Project with strong results from a suite of sampling and drilling programs across its Dogwood, Haunted Stream and Snowstorm prospects. Click here
- RemSense Technologies Ltd REM has agreed to acquire the Virtual Plant background intellectual property (IP) from Woodside Energy Technologies Pty Ltd, an important step in delivering its enterprise-grade, scalable, digital twin solution. Click here
- Creso Pharma Ltd (CPHCOPHF subsidiary Halucenex Life Sciences Inc will expand the scope of Phase 2 clinical trials assessing the efficacy of psilocybin on treatment-resistant Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Click here
- Azure Minerals Ltd AZS continues to deliver high-grade nickel, as well as strong copper and cobalt values, from drilling at Andover Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia, including promising visually-identified intersections. Click here
- Alkane Resources Limited has delineated new shallow high-grade zones of gold-copper mineralisation at Kaiser prospect near the Boda discovery at Northern Molong Porphyry Project in Central West New South Wales. Click here
- Imugene Ltd (IMUIUGNF has signed up a chief financial officer (CFO) in a newly created in-house role which will see Mike Tonroe lead the company's finance function. Click here
- Galena Mining Ltd G has made strong construction progress, achieving 73% completion at its Abra Base Metals Mine in the Gascoyne Region of Western Australia. Click here
- Evolution Energy Minerals Ltd EV has demonstrated the premium quality of graphite sources from its Chilalo Graphite Project in Tanzania with electrochemical testing returning much higher than average yields based on unoptimised test-work, results described by the company as "exceptional". Click here
- NickelSearch Ltd NIS has bolstered its technical and management team with new "high-calibre" appointments, considerably enhancing the company's capacity to execute its nickel sulphide strategy at the Carlingup Nickel Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Global Health Ltd GLH has partnered with Yarram District Health Service in Victoria to provide a number of software solutions to the hospital and community health services. Click here
- Anson Resources Ltd ASN has delivered new, high concentrations of lithium and bromine from resource expansion drilling at the Long Canyon No. 2 well, within the Paradox Lithium Project in Utah, USA. Click here
- Valor Resources Ltd VAL has emphasised the prospectivity of the Ichucollo target within the Picha Project in Peru, defining a 350-metre zone of copper mineralisation, open to the north and south, with channel sampling. Click here
- Rumble Resources Ltd RTR has begun intensive exploration of the western extension of Earaheedy project's Chinook zinc-lead deposit in Western Australia after securing heritage clearance from the Tarlka Matuwa Piarku Aboriginal Corporation for the highly prospective 100%-owned project. Click here
- Theta Gold Mines Ltd TGM continues to make permitting progress on the path toward production from the TGME Underground Gold Project in South Africa with more than 20 studies completed as part of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) process. Click here
- Emyria Ltd EMD and its technology partner, the University of Western Australia (UWA), have made material progress in advancing their library of proprietary MDMA analogues, adding 19 new compounds in the third generation developed since the partnership began. Click here
- Element 25 Ltd E has unveiled more of its plan to produce battery-grade manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) from manganese oxide concentrates produced at its 100%-owned Butcherbird Project. Click here
- Australian Strategic Materials Ltd has thanked outgoing managing director & chief executive officer David Woodall for his contribution and particularly for laying the foundations for the company to take advantage of the global demand for critical metals. Click here
