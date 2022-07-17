Barbeque Grill Market Size Was Valued at USD 5,407 Million in 2021 and Achieve USD 8,252 Million by 2030 growing at 4.9% CAGR due to the Rising Trend of Cookouts on Holidays - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

BEIJING, July 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Barbeque Grill Market Size valued for USD 5,407 million in 2021 and is projected to reach a Market size of USD 8,252 Million by 2030; growing at a CAGR of 4.9%.



Barbeque grills are gaining significant traction in developing countries after having a sizable market share in developed countries. This factor is boosting the worldwide barbeque grill market revenue. Increasing population, as well as rising meat consumption, has boosted the global barbeque grill market value. Aside from meat consumption, a growing vegetarian population that consumes vegetarian grill food is also propelling the industry share.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Barbeque Grill Market Value

According to our barbeque drill industry analysis, the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the barbeque industry. The industry had the assumption that grill and smoker purchases and backyard grilling were at record highs over the last two years, driven by people spending too much time at home and changing their overall habits. According to a report by the Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association (HPBA), more than 38% of every grill owners bought a new barbecue grill in the last two years. Because of the pandemic, 27% among them who bought in 2021 did so since they were preparing food at home more. According to the same report, 12% grilled for brunch and 7% grilled for breakfast throughout the pandemic, indicating that consumers expanded their grilling skills while at home more.

The commercial barbecue grill industry, on the other hand, suffered significant losses as a result of the concurrent lockdowns, which prohibited travel and kept restaurants and hotels closed for more than a year. As a result, restaurants, and hotels stopped purchasing new barbecue grills, limiting the market's growth.

Report Coverage:

Market Barbeque Grill Market Market Size 2021 USD 5,407 Million Market Forecast 2030 USD 8,252 Million CAGR During 2022 - 2030 4.9 % Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Product, By Application, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Broilmaster (Empire Comfort Systems), Char-Broil LLC, De' Longhi Appliances S.r.l., ElectriChef, FIRE MAGIC, LANDMANN USA INC., Roller Grill International S.A.S, The Coleman Company Inc., Traeger Pellet Grills, LLC, and Weber-Stephen Products LLC. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Barbeque Grill Market Growth Aspects

The increase in cooking activities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the revenue of the barbeque grill market. For instance, a 2020 survey of more than 2,000 US consumers discovered that the desire to continue cooking at home is particularly strong among younger groups, with 43 percent of Gen Z participants saying they opt to cook at home more after the outbreak ended. Additionally, as the lockdown was lifted, people all over the world went camping, trekking, resorts, and hotels, which significantly increased demand for the barbeque grill industry.

Then again, the growing number of restaurants and holidays is a significant factor driving industry growth. Recent trends in the barbeque grill market include Wi-Fi-enabled grills, automatic cleaning systems, and the widespread use of electric barbeque grills.

However, rising fire hazards from charcoal and gas grills would have a negative impact on the market. According to the National Fire Protection Association, there were 7,700 residential fires yearly involving grills, hibachis, or barbecues between 2004 and 2008, resulting in 13 deaths, 120 injuries, and $70 million in property damage.

Furthermore, the growing popularity of electric barbecue grills is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the coming years. Electric grills are popular, particularly in the home, because they are simple to use, easy to clean, portable, and lightweight.

The increasing trend of cookouts on holidays and weekends boosted the barbeque grill industry

Barbeque grills are mostly used on weekends and holidays. This is a popular trend in the United States. According to the HPBA's quarterly State of the Barbecue Industry Survey, 80% of all homeowners and 70% of all families in the United States own at least one grill or smoker, recording the highest percentage in the study's history and up from 64% domestic ownership in 2019. According to the most recent survey, 70% of Canadian households own a grill. Grilling is no longer just for dinner. Barbeque grill on Thanksgiving (20%), New Year's Day (14%), Valentine's Day (14%), and Christmas/Hanukkah (11%) has increased in recent years. Furthermore, almost 30% of grill holders cooked out for the Super-Bowl. Barbeques are used not only on holidays but also on weekends due to the changing habits of people cooking at home.

Barbeque Grill Market Segmentation

The global market has been segmented into three categories: product, application, and region. The technology is further subdivided into charcoal, electric, and gas. According to our barbeque grill industry analysis, the gas barbeque grill segment will account for a sizable market share between 2022 and 2030. However, the electric barbecue grill market is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

Furthermore, this report considers commercial and household applications. Among these, the commercial barbeque grill segment commanded a sizable barbeque grill market share in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain this trend in the coming years. Household barbeque grills, on the other hand, are expected to grow at a rapid pace from 2022 to 2030.

Barbeque Grill Market Regional Outlook

North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global barbeque grill market. North America accounted for the maximum market share in the regional scenario due to the increased adoption of barbeque grills during the holiday. In addition, the North American barbeque grill market has benefited from consumers' high purchasing power as well as key players launching advanced products in this region.

Nonetheless, the Asia-Pacific barbeque grill market is expected to grow the fastest between 2022 and 2030. Increasing disposable income, a growing meat-consuming population, and a preference for barbeque food over burgers, pizza, and hot dogs are just a few of the factors driving the APAC industry.

Barbeque Grill Market Players

Some prominent barbeque grill companies covered in the industry Broilmaster (Empire Comfort Systems), Char-Broil LLC, De' Longhi Appliances S.r.l., ElectriChef, FIRE MAGIC, LANDMANN USA INC., Roller Grill International S.A.S, The Coleman Company Inc., Traeger Pellet Grills, LLC, and Weber-Stephen Products LLC.

